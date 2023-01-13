Dennis Clayson: Gender toxicity and American culture

A number of years ago, someone responded to the emergent popularity of the term “masculine toxicity” by writing an article denouncing “feminine toxicity.” You can imagine the backlash.

One way of exploring absurdity is by creating an illogical narrative created by logical symmetry. As the old saying so aptly observed, what is sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander.

If we are to take masculine toxicity seriously, we must also take feminine toxicity seriously. However, this is not allowed … at least in the polite circles of the mid-level intellectuals who dominate so much of our culture’s discourse.

Some in this elite group have suggested (perhaps, demanded would be a better word) that there is nothing wrong with feminine traits. What is wrong … is women being forced to accept them. In fact, they insist that the term itself is an attack on women.

Nevertheless, the charge has been made that our culture has become increasingly feminized. The argument is that vital cultural values are now essentially feminine values. If this is true, it is unfortunate.

One way of noting the dominance of gender cultural values is by looking at the socialization of children. What, for example, is the result of raising children without fathers?

This is really not a mystery, or even a point of debate. The effect on children raised in fatherless households generated hundreds of research articles from about 1980 to 2010. In the last decade, social scientists have failed to look at the issue for fear of censure. The findings were conclusive. Even after controlling for all other variables including income, education levels, and housing, the negative impact on boys and young men was dramatic. The higher probability of crime, drug abuse, violence, incarceration, and other antisocial effects was conclusive. It even effected girls. Absent fathers are associated with girls increased early sexual activity and teenage pregnancy.

If you are really brave, look up the stats on children raised by two mothers.

Feminine values are essential for a healthy society, but so also are masculine values. In combination, they create the highest probability of a successful culture. At times, we need to “mother” certain individuals, some ideas, and maybe even certain groups. At other times, we need to take certain individuals, some ideas, and maybe even certain groups out behind the woodshed.

We see this even in education. At times, it is wonderful to have a “safe space” sign on teachers’ doors and mean it. At other times, we need to have the stern teacher from “Paper Chase” who demands accountability and performance.

A balanced society does not allow vital aspects of a culture to fall apart. Music, art, gardens, and warm homes are important, but toilets that flush are essential. We need people who are capable of working on a beam on the 90th floor of a new building with a heavy tool in their hand. We also need people who can show compassion and are motivated to care for others.

We need Mother Teresa, but we also need the fighter pilot who refused to bail out of his disabled plane over a city, and instead guided it to his death into a vacant lot.