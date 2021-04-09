Dennis Clayson: Georgia on my mind

Oh My! Georgia passed a new voting act which powerful people don’t like. All hell has broken out.
Two of Georgia’s business titans, Delta Air Lines and The Coca-Cola Co., called the new law “unacceptable," even though they evidently had a hand in writing it. “Sleepy Joe” Biden actually showed some emotion by claiming it was Jim Crow all over again. The usual race-baters screamed “racism!!!”
Some athletic league (can’t remember which) vowed to remove their galactic influencing contest to a state that had appropriate “voter rights.”
What is so terrible about this new law?
Well, it gives more power to the state government to control county voting procedures, much like the federal “For the People Act” gives more power to the federal government to control state elections. It also limits the time frame in which voting can take place, and worse of all, it requires a voter to have an ID. Oh, the horror!
What IDs are acceptable? Almost anything. Any valid state or federal government issued photo ID well do. You could even use a free ID Card issued by your county registrar's office.
But according to the law’s critics, requiring an ID to vote is racist. Since the same critics avow that anything, or any person, they dislike is racist, it is difficult to know how requiring an ID in this particular case is a problem.
In fact, if the very same people hating this Georgia law have their way, you will soon need an ID, and other papers (Have you been vaccinated?). You may be stopped and in a deep Russian accent asked, “Are your papers in order?”
Ok, you need an ID to drive, to open a bank account, to fly, to go to college, to buy certain common products. I needed to show an ID to the nice person at the post office this morning to pick up a package.
If it is true that certain blocks of voters don’t have IDs, would someone explain why that happened, and who is to blame.
It really is time to cut through the muck. It is past time for Americans to stop being so naïve.
Thomas Sowell once opined, “No one will really understand politics until they understand that politicians are not trying to solve our problems. They are trying to solve their own problems — of which getting elected and re-elected are number one and number two.”
Political parties support voting laws that give them the highest probability of being elected. Everything else they say about these laws is bombast. If you actually believe democrats oppose the Georgia law because their hearts are swollen with the love of minorities, democracy and the right to vote, you really need to re-examine your view of the world.
In like fashion, the major reason Republicans want to control voter fraud is because they firmly believe Democrats do it better.