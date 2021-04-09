Dennis Clayson: Georgia on my mind

In fact, if the very same people hating this Georgia law have their way, you will soon need an ID, and other papers (Have you been vaccinated?). You may be stopped and in a deep Russian accent asked, “Are your papers in order?”

Ok, you need an ID to drive, to open a bank account, to fly, to go to college, to buy certain common products. I needed to show an ID to the nice person at the post office this morning to pick up a package.

If it is true that certain blocks of voters don’t have IDs, would someone explain why that happened, and who is to blame.

It really is time to cut through the muck. It is past time for Americans to stop being so naïve.

Thomas Sowell once opined, “No one will really understand politics until they understand that politicians are not trying to solve our problems. They are trying to solve their own problems — of which getting elected and re-elected are number one and number two.”

Political parties support voting laws that give them the highest probability of being elected. Everything else they say about these laws is bombast. If you actually believe democrats oppose the Georgia law because their hearts are swollen with the love of minorities, democracy and the right to vote, you really need to re-examine your view of the world.