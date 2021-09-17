Dennis Clayson: Higher education?

Ground zero for much of the craziness we are currently enduring originally came from our system of higher education. A system that has become so degraded that “higher” may not be the proper adjective to describe it.

For years, I sat on a committee which was charged with selecting research projects that would receive funding from our limited university research budget. It was interesting and sometimes frustrating.

The committee funded a project to send someone to Canada to study a long-dead Canadian author. Was the researcher interested in history? Literature? No. The researcher was attempting to show the author was a lesbian.

Almost every year, the committee funded an artist who did “performance art.” Performance art is an “… exhibition created through actions executed by the artist or other participants.” In other words, painting yourself blue and chaining yourself to a 1968 Volkswagen is performance art.

Meanwhile, the committee denied funding to a professor who was an expert in banking. The reason, as one brilliant professor put it, “Won’t this study just make banks richer?” No, the research would make banks more efficient and better able to serve clientele. Life was easy for this professor: business, bad; trendy social issues, good.