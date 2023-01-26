Dennis Clayson: How to get very rich from global warming

There is a long history of the American media portraying presidents as having traits that are the opposite of ones they actually have. Gerald Ford, for example, was depicted as clumsy and awkward. He was the only All-American athlete to be president.

George W. Bush was seen as unintelligent, while his opponent, Al Gore, was portrayed as a deep thinker. Bush had a degree from Yale and an MBA from Harvard. Even the New York Times admitted he was very bright, but “not a deep thinker.” Gore finished 25th of 51 from a private prep school. Even so, he was admitted to Harvard (his father was a senator) where he was in the lower one-fifth of his class during his first two years. Later he dropped out of one graduate program and didn’t complete a law degree at another university.

Al Gore went on to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007 (Have you noticed that the “peace” prize typically goes to someone who disturbs the peace?), and being a visiting professor at Columbia and USC. Bush retired to a very environmentally friendly home in Texas.

Meanwhile Gore has a mansion in Nashville reportedly valued at $7.5 million, a Virginia home worth another $3 million, a little place on the ocean in Montecito, California worth about $13 million, and a nice apartment in the St. Regis building in San Francisco. Unlike the Bush’s home, I have found no claim that any of these are particularly environmentally friendly.

How does the world’s foremost global warming activist afford all this? Well, the former VP helped create a “green investment firm” reportedly now worth $36 billion, which pays Gore more than $2 million a month.

After claiming that Bush stole the election, Gore created a TV network (an environmentally correct car goes to anyone who can remember the name of this network), which Al sold to a bunch of Arabs for a tidy net of $70 million.

When Gore is not collecting another salary from Apple as a compensation committee member (Al has been said to own $80 million worth of stock in companies such as Apple and Google), he can be found jetting around the world spreading the dire gospel of global warming at about $200,000 per speaking engagement.

As mentioned earlier, Al Gore’s father was a senator … evidently with close ties to Occidental Petroleum. Gore inherited shares of this oil company reportedly valued at somewhere between $500,000 and $1 million. During Gore’s time as a senator, this oil company was one of his biggest donors.

However, unlike Biden’s climate czar, John Kerry, Gore does not have a private jet, nor does he or his former wife have a yacht. His tobacco farm no longer raises tobacco, but does have cows who are being taught how to digest grass without passing gas.

Unlike St. Francis and Mother Teresa, modern hagiography does not seem to require self-deprivation. Indeed, saving the world can be a very lucrative enterprise. So much so, that people begin to question the sincerity of the new apostles spreading the gospel of salvation to a doomed and evil world.

Having a $13 million home on the edge of an ocean you claim will shortly overflow is either extremely myopic or even more extremely insincere.