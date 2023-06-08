Two recent news items. First, a proposal that billionaires be taxed at 90%. Second, the announcement of a trial run in England that would provide a basic income from the government with no strings attached.

A spokesperson for the basic income plan announced, “All the evidence shows that it would directly alleviate poverty and boost millions of people’s wellbeing: the potential benefits are just too large to ignore.” Opponents, however, suggested that giving people a universal basic income “… would create perverse incentives that could have massive ramifications on the labor market.”

Both of these proposals, and others like it, absolutely refuse to acknowledge basic human motivations. An example is found with the Laffer Curve, which is always described in the media and by most politicians as a “theory.” It is not a theory.

The Laffer Curve shows the relationship between tax rates and government income. If the tax rate is zero, then the government’s income from that tax is zero, but what would happen if the tax rate is 100 percent? That is, everything you earn is taken by the government.

Would you continue to work? Even if you loved your job, why would you insist on being paid? You wouldn’t. Therefore, the government’s income from a 100% tax is actually close to zero, or even zero.

So, at a tax rate of zero, the government’s income is zero. If the tax rate is 100%, the government’s income is zero. Obviously, as the tax rate increases the government’s income increases… up to a point, and then it decreases back to zero. That is the Laffer curve. To wit, at some point, increased tax rates result in lower governmental revenue.

Taxing the rich at very high rates has been tried over and over and then rescinded. Realism sometimes can sound pessimistic, but why would the very rich allow 90% of their efforts to be taken by a government? Government’s revenue from the very rich would actually go down.

The ultimate progressive income plan would be for the government to make sure everyone had the same income. Ah, nirvana!

Everything a person makes above the basic income would be taken by the government and redistributed to those who made less than the basic income.

Note that no matter what you do, you would make the same amount of money as everyone else. So, what would you do?

Why would you show up at your job? Even if you loved your job, why would other people who produce the things you need for work bother to show up? If you work 80 hours a week or zero hours per week, your income is the same.

Most people would attempt to hide their work from the government. Consequently, the government would need to force people to work. Medical schools would need to produce so many of each type of doctors, somebody would need to fix the plumbing, someone to haul trash. Rural folks would need to send food to the cities even if they didn’t have enough food. Note how many rural people died when Stalin and Mao attempted to build their own version of Rousseau’s “progressive” paradise.

All of these types of plans appeal to unscrupulous politicians and people who really believe they can get something for nothing. These plans are an attempt of liars to benefit from ignorance. In the real world, it never seems to work out very well.