Dennis Clayson: Incomprehensible incompetence and the price of gas

My daughter, who wished to visit our granddaughter, recently asked if I could help her buy some gas for her car. How much? “About $100,” she said. Gas price average in her state (as I write) is $5.37/gal. It was $4.68 a month ago and $3.85 a year ago.

This was not necessary. It is a result of incompetent and corrupt actions by our current government, especially, the Biden administration. In my lifetime, I don’t think I have ever seen more confusing and outright stupid decision making.

By the way, the average price of gasoline in Florida today was $3.22.

Keep in mind that every single item at your grocery store got there by the use of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel. This is true for every item in every store, including every teaspoon of gas from your service station.

Even if the price of food never changed, the price in the store would still increase based on transportation costs.

The decisions being made in the White House and in Congress are so bad that some have wondered if our government doesn’t actually hate us.

The Biden administration came into office and in the first day made sure that the US would not be energy independent. The great minds that control the presidency knew that oil is very bad and people drove too much and by 1990 (if we don’t do something about the ENVIRONMENT) we were all going to die; oops, make that 2000, ah, how about 2030? Then again, maybe 2090.

Just go buy an electric car that will run on the power produced by a dam that we want to remove to protect a fish, or if you don’t have local dams, use the power produced by the coal plant. Don’t worry about the battery needed for your electric car because its parts are made in China, and China’s pollution is NOT going to kill us all.

Besides those deplorables out there insist of driving those great big trucks really fast and going were they want anytime they want … and it just isn’t right.

So, just in case jumping the price of fuel almost a dollar a gallon in a little more than a week isn’t good enough, the Biden administration is now considering a reduction in offshore leasing even though the Inflation Reduction Act required the administration to auction off several new drilling sites in the Gulf. At the same time, Biden’s pause in off-shore drilling, all done in the holy and sacred name of climate change, was struck down in court.

You have to be particularly cynical to follow this. The Inflation Reduction Act was based on the idea of buying votes by raiding the treasury, and by placating the Greenies. A senator from, of all places, West Virginia was needed to pass the bill and he wanted more drilling, so administration appeared to throw the environmental extremists under the bus hoping they wouldn’t notice a little extra activity offshore somewhere over the horizon.

So, as the price of everything unnecessarily goes up, the Democratic bill has made producing renewable energy on public lands related to onshore leasing, which the government can’t approve unless it has offered a certain amount of public land for oil and gas production in the past year.

In other words, you can’t get there from here. Work on that the next time you are dropping $100 for a tank of gas.