Dennis Clayson: Inflation is theft

Money is a medium that facilitates exchanges. Money can physically be almost anything as long as those in the exchange know that it will be honored for roughly equal value in the next exchange.

Suppose your salary was the US average and you are remarkably disciplined and were able to save 10% of your take-home each year. After 40 years, and at current interest rates, you could retire with about $300,000 in the bank.

Further, assume there is no inflation. Then your $300,000 could be exchanged for $300,000 worth of other things. Perhaps, a new house.

Currently, the inflation rate is calculated by the government to be about 6.2%. This figure is close to being an imaginary number. The government has a long history of calculating inflation to obtain the lowest rate possible.

Let’s assume the actual rate is about 10% just to make it easy. The house you were going to buy in January is now selling for $330,000. In five years, the house will cost half a million.

So you forget about the new house, and you just keep the money in the bank. After one year, your savings will only buy $270,000. After ten years, it will only buy $105,000.

What happened to the other $200,000?

There are a number of exceptions, but basically the government stole it.

When a government wants to spend more than it is willing to collect, or more than they can collect, they can use inflation to buy things now by making the money worth less.

It is done like this: the government wants to spend $2; they only have a dollar. They print an extra dollar, and use that and the first dollar to buy two dollars’ worth of something they want. Where did the extra dollar come from? Was there some kind of exchange in its creation? No. It was created out of nothing.

Which means, eventually, that extra dollar will be worth almost nothing.

There are now two dollars floating around in public when only one dollar of exchange is valid. The real value of money has decreased. Reality has not ceased to exist. A pound of bacon is still a pound of bacon. A gallon of gasoline is still a gallon of gasoline. The number of dollars wanted for these has increased because the value of the dollar has deceased.

What does this mean for your life-savings? The government has stolen it by buying things they could not afford and replacing it with phony money that looks to an outsider like the money you thought you had in the bank.

What is especially nasty about this is its negative impact on the very people the government claims they are trying to protect.

Large business and government-favored insiders get their cut before the money loses its value. Money is essentially transferred from the working class to the government, which then transferred it to those who keep the government in power.

A little bit of inflation can actually be healthy, IF the incomes of those who produce value is increased as well. However, our current inflation is not designed for that. It benefits the government and the rich, and God help you if you are living paycheck to paycheck … or are retired.

Dennis Clayson is an Elko County native and retired professor of business.

