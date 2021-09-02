Dennis Clayson: Leadership failure and the denial of reality

Other than a frightening level of hubris and a distain for the average American, our leadership class’s worst sin has been their brushing aside of reality.

A nation that can’t do math will produce about as many scientists as Afghanistan. Yet trendy social issues excite educators like actual education does not. Universities (and I speak from personal experience) are more interested in diversity and “inclusion” than they are in whether their students actually learn anything.

Universities do not test their seniors. Truth be known, they are afraid to do so. Those who have tested immediately hide their findings. Isolated research, that has seen the light of day, has found that many graduates know almost nothing. Many have fewer math skills than they did leaving high school.

They do, however, know how to borrow money for tuition, which has risen to obscene levels. Some have learned to write papers on hormonal treatment without ever using a gendered pronoun.

If they knew any history, they would know that many states like California had free universities, but not for students who couldn’t pass exams that modern diverse administrators want banned. Heavens, they are so unequitable.

The real world doesn’t care.