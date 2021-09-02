Dennis Clayson: Leadership failure and the denial of reality

Our ruling class has lost contact with reality and the American people. Events of the last several weeks have highlighted warnings given by a number of commentators that we have a dangerous leadership crisis.
Our leaders appear to be self-serving autocrats who think they are above the obligations and conventions of the people they claim to “lead.” They deny any reality that contradicts their ideology, or threatens their perks.
After the administration ordered the troops back from Afghanistan, almost all of Washington went on vacation without, apparently, giving the consequences of the pullout a second thought. The military leadership was busy being Woke and making sure that pregnant women (pardon me, pregnant persons; we don’t want to leave out the men who happen to be pregnant) have nicely fitted flight suits and appropriate yet culturally significant haircuts.
The federal police and intel forces were obsessed with white male terrorists, while ignoring real terrorism. So-called educators were wondering if they ought to banish math because some people were better at it than others.
Governors issued Covid orders they themselves ignored. Mayors surrounded themselves with security forces while calling for the defunding of police.
Like the “leaders” who brought down the Roman Empire, our leaders live in isolated splendor while bankrupting their governments to provide circuses to placate the public.
Other than a frightening level of hubris and a distain for the average American, our leadership class’s worst sin has been their brushing aside of reality.
A nation that can’t do math will produce about as many scientists as Afghanistan. Yet trendy social issues excite educators like actual education does not. Universities (and I speak from personal experience) are more interested in diversity and “inclusion” than they are in whether their students actually learn anything.
Universities do not test their seniors. Truth be known, they are afraid to do so. Those who have tested immediately hide their findings. Isolated research, that has seen the light of day, has found that many graduates know almost nothing. Many have fewer math skills than they did leaving high school.
They do, however, know how to borrow money for tuition, which has risen to obscene levels. Some have learned to write papers on hormonal treatment without ever using a gendered pronoun.
If they knew any history, they would know that many states like California had free universities, but not for students who couldn’t pass exams that modern diverse administrators want banned. Heavens, they are so unequitable.
The real world doesn’t care.
In the real world, armies that exist to pay off bribes, expose the natives to proper thought, and reinforce corruption collapse in weeks.
In the real world, prices go through the roof when a government creates money out of thin air.
In the real world, when a government pays people not to work, the value of work declines. When work’s value declines, a nation becomes poorer. Magical spells and worshipping at the altar of the gods of socialism will not change that.
As workers in the failed USSR put it, “We pretend to work, and the government pretends to pay us.”
Denial of reality does not end well in a real world.