Dennis Clayson: Lies, damn lies, and politics

There is an interesting trend taking place in journalism. More and more, we are finding articles and reports that claim to tell us who is being truthful and who is not.

Reporting at one time looked like this: Senator Snort today accused Governor Graft of improper dealings with suppliers of state-funded widgets. Snort claims Graft made inappropriate deals with Smith and Co., which enriched his nephew, Billy Bob Graft.

Now, the article would read: Senator Snort slammed Governor Graft for making deals with Smith and Co. that enriched his family. Snort’s statement is untrue. As with many other claims, Snort has been loose with the truth.

Instead of reporting the events, the media passes judgments on the individuals in the news.

To add substance to their judgments, the media will use group consensus and/or do their own “fact” checking.

Instead of informing the public, this has the effect of polarizing the news. The media that condemned Snort will now be labelled as purveyors of “false news” by Snort’s followers, while Snort’s enemies will swear the media is truthful.

Consider the sad example of the media’s reaction to Trump. During his administration, the Washington Post created a “Fact Checker team,” which to no one’s surprise, found Trump made false claims. In fact, he made exactly 30,573 “false or misleading claims” during his presidency. Note the number. Evidently, there were exactly 30,573. That claim, by the way, is false.

It turns out that the overwhelming percentage of these “false or misleading claims” were differences of opinion. If you disagreed with the Washington Post’s omniscient “fact” checkers, you were making “false or misleading claims.” Only a liar could disagree with the folks at WaPo.

So, what is a lie?

A child is not lying when she says that her doll spoke to her. Mental patients are not lying when they claim to hear voices in their heads. A lie must not only be untruthful, it must also involve an intention to deceive. Asserting a falsehood while believing it to be true is not an act of lying.

But there is more. A liar, in one form or another, assures or promises the listener the statement that is made is true. This is particularly onerous when the person creates an entire story (a narrative) designed to mislead. In marriage, this form of lying can be seen as a type of spouse abuse.

This is the type of lie we hear most often from politicians and activists.

Don’t worry about inflation; increased government spending will stop inflation. Ignore food price increases, instead we are going to show you how bad the Jan. 6th “insurrection” was. Believe our “scientific” charts we have carefully crafted so that the starting point and scale ratios have been judiciously chosen to make only our point. All this is typically combined with a charge that critics are lying simply because they dare disagree with you.

Then the all-time classic: While you are stealing a man’s wallet, you distract him by saying, “Beware of that guy over there. He wants to rob you.”

All this creates a conundrum with Biden. Can a person be lying when he can’t even remember where he is at?