Dennis Clayson: Loan forgiveness: An immoral scam

What can we say about Biden’s bailout of student loans?

1. It is inflationary. It is spending billions of dollars that we do not have. This will be compensated by printing money based on nothing, and raising taxes from only those who can ultimately pay taxes… those who actually produce something.

2. It is illegal. Even Nancy Pelosi admitted as much when it was to her benefit to oppose such a plan. The President is not a dictator. Biden has no constitutional authority to transfer hundreds of billions from the pockets of average Americans to those most likely to vote for him and his proposals.

3. It is corrupt. This is a classic case of buying votes by raiding the treasury. The money goes to students who are most likely to vote for Biden and to the universities that gave lots of money and support to elect Biden. You will notice that the plan does not require the universities to give any of the money back.

4. It perpetuates a scam. I have spent my entire adult life inside universities. Outsiders believe the problems with schools are the professors. That is only partially true. The major problem is the professional bureaucrats who have taken over the administration of universities. They have created monetary black-holes. Except for the elite schools with shamefully rich endowments, universities are always gasping-for-air-broke. Give them a dollar and they will spend a dollar fifty. They don’t spend it on teaching. It goes to athletic programs which never pay for themselves, trendy social issues, and always increasing administrative costs.

If you give students an extra ten percent, the universities will raise tuition by eleven percent. Even the people pushing this corrupt student loan plan aren’t sleazy enough to suggest that the billions of dollars will improve education.

5. It is unfair. Why do the people of America have to come up with hundreds of billions to pay the bills that others willingly accepted, but have no desire to pay? Those who worked hard, saved, and deprived themselves of everything but necessities to pay their student loans now look like suckers.

6. It is fundamentally immoral. If you don’t see this perhaps you should take out a loan and sign up for an ethics class, or (heaven forbid) a fundamentals of religion class. Taking resources from one group by force, to reward a more privileged group who do not work for those resources, is immoral.

If for some reason you cannot see that the loan forgiveness will be paid for by forcing others to give up what they worked hard for, just stop paying your taxes and wait to see how long it will take for one of Biden’s new armed IRS agents to show up.

At one university where I taught, engraved over the doors of an old classroom building was a phrase from the Old Testament, “… for the people had a mind to work.” (Nehemiah 4:6). That phrase would NEVER be engraved on a modern university building.

Even defenders of this misguided action know it is a scam, but it is even worse than that. It is fundamentally immoral for a government to corrupt its own people.