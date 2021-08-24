Dennis Clayson: Looking for the cause vs. looking at the script

If we had asked a private in the army what he thought about the Afghanistan military, we would have had a much better insight why the country fell in hours than anything we learned from the Pentagon.

There is a question that our media never asks when reporting on coups, revolutions, and ragtag peasants going on killing sprees. Who is paying for it all?

Take Afghanistan as an example. Who funds the Taliban? Why not asking this question is a problem can be demonstrated with a few statistics. The average personal income in this wonderful little country is hard to determine, but some have pegged it at about $955 a year. The GDP per person in the U.S. is 31 times greater larger than Afghanistan’s.

It would cost the average Afghan every cent he made for two years to buy a nice used AK-74, but then he would need some ammunition. At current prices, the entire yearly salary of an average person in Afghanistan would buy enough ammunition to fire the rifle less than 6 minutes!

To put this another way, if our rebel saved every bit of his income for three years, he could pay for a weapon that would be out of ammunition in less than 10 minutes.