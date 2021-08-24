Dennis Clayson: Looking for the cause vs. looking at the script

If we had asked a private in the army what he thought about the Afghanistan military, we would have had a much better insight why the country fell in hours than anything we learned from the Pentagon.
There is a question that our media never asks when reporting on coups, revolutions, and ragtag peasants going on killing sprees. Who is paying for it all?
Take Afghanistan as an example. Who funds the Taliban? Why not asking this question is a problem can be demonstrated with a few statistics. The average personal income in this wonderful little country is hard to determine, but some have pegged it at about $955 a year. The GDP per person in the U.S. is 31 times greater larger than Afghanistan’s.
It would cost the average Afghan every cent he made for two years to buy a nice used AK-74, but then he would need some ammunition. At current prices, the entire yearly salary of an average person in Afghanistan would buy enough ammunition to fire the rifle less than 6 minutes!
To put this another way, if our rebel saved every bit of his income for three years, he could pay for a weapon that would be out of ammunition in less than 10 minutes.
So, who bought the rifle and everything that goes with it? Who provided the food, the transportation, and the more expensive weapons banished about by impoverished tribesmen around the world?
Our own military leaders seem more interested in fighting tribesmen than they are in discovering and removing their sources of support.
Whacking the bush with multimillion-dollar machines looking for peasants with second-hand rifles and lots of explosives seems preferable to actually solving problems. But hey, how else can a bureaucrat become a general?
Perhaps the debacle in Afghanistan might encourage someone to actually ask questions.
The media is also strangely silent about the origins of other important events. Remember the large groups of people who came in caravans to our borders during the Trump administration. Did it all just happen by magic?
A poor farmer in Guatemala woke up one morning and said, “Golly, I think I will get my wife and my ninas pequenas and walk 1,600 miles to Texas.” Out on the street he finds several thousand other Guatemalans who just had the same thought. On the road, they somehow get into Mexico and soon find buses that just happen to be taking other Indios pobres to the Texan border.
One would think that hyper-curious “investigating” journalists might want to look at bit more closely at these wonderous random events that created “migrant” caravans, but no. They were more interested in reporting how Trump would handle the “crisis” before an election, than considering who paid for it.
The truth is that much of the media, especially on the national level, are not really reporting the news. They are producing a show with a plot and a script. Much of the time, they don’t even bother to produce their own plot. This has become so pervasive that the entire world looks different on CNN than it does on Fox.