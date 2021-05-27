Dennis Clayson: Memorial for a father and a time long lost

Long ago when I was young, my father rode a large pinto horse. It was hands taller than the others. The horse was my father’s, and it had no desire to please anyone else. If it allowed me to ride, the pinto would pretend to go along with my wishes until it wished to do something else, and then he would do whatever he wanted.
Most of the time, the pinto roamed free out on what we called “the flats.” When my father wanted him, he would hitch up the trailer and we would drive out until we saw horses off in the distance. My father would then take a pan of oats, walk out towards the herd shaking the pan. His horse would leave the others and come to him.
The pinto was not only large, he was athletic. If he didn’t like a fence, he simply jumped over it. I have a memory of setting on this horse, thinking I was something special while we rounded up some Herefords. My father pointed to one who had strayed and indicated that he wanted me to bring it back in. I gave the pinto a nudge and he, knowing what to do better than I, sprang into action. I was transformed into a passenger, hanging onto the saddle horn with all my strength. We cut the turn so sharply that I swear I could have reached out with my arm and touched the ground.
I see my father still, setting atop this great horse, weathered, brown, and straight, miles above the ground.
But times change and the world had changed twice over by the time I reached the age to do what I thought needed to be done.
My father understood my desire to go to college, but he didn’t understand why I would stay long enough to get a PhD. He believed in honest work; work which actually got something done that needed to be done. Why did I want to spend my life in some building halfway across the continent debating what was real?
But my father’s world is gone, and it is not coming back. It has evaporated away. It now has no more substance than a ghost, and has left nothing more than crumbling ruins … and memories.
Yet, I still carry within me a man I remember, who walked with long strides, and who did honest work in a hard world.
I have traveled so far from the honest sweat and the sweet smell of animals and wet sage that I no longer know if I remember him, or some childhood dream.
I am now older than my father. My hair floats white on the wind like winter clouds, but I am not wiser than the truth he taught, nor am I stronger and more loyal than his great pinto horse.
Someday soon on a great sagebrush plain, a young man, so brown, tall and straight, will ride up to me on a great pinto horse, and I will know him.
Dennis Clayson is an Elko County native and retired professor of business.