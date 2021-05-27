Dennis Clayson: Memorial for a father and a time long lost

Long ago when I was young, my father rode a large pinto horse. It was hands taller than the others. The horse was my father’s, and it had no desire to please anyone else. If it allowed me to ride, the pinto would pretend to go along with my wishes until it wished to do something else, and then he would do whatever he wanted.

Most of the time, the pinto roamed free out on what we called “the flats.” When my father wanted him, he would hitch up the trailer and we would drive out until we saw horses off in the distance. My father would then take a pan of oats, walk out towards the herd shaking the pan. His horse would leave the others and come to him.

The pinto was not only large, he was athletic. If he didn’t like a fence, he simply jumped over it. I have a memory of setting on this horse, thinking I was something special while we rounded up some Herefords. My father pointed to one who had strayed and indicated that he wanted me to bring it back in. I gave the pinto a nudge and he, knowing what to do better than I, sprang into action. I was transformed into a passenger, hanging onto the saddle horn with all my strength. We cut the turn so sharply that I swear I could have reached out with my arm and touched the ground.

I see my father still, setting atop this great horse, weathered, brown, and straight, miles above the ground.