Dennis Clayson: Miseducation in America

Much of the nonsense that is fracturing our country is coming out of our education systems. Restricting math education because scores are not “equitable,” making sure that eight-year-olds know more about fringe sexual behavior than a nineteenth century “sex worker,” and avowing without question that the sun rises and sets on racism are all coming out of our schools.

But we still teach the basics, don’t we? Not really. Research has shown there are almost 25 countries where children have better science and reading skills. Almost 40 have better math skills. Most people educated in America can’t even name 40 countries.

When I first started teaching, every professor in my department had an elementary education in an American K-12 school. When I retired, only one professor had attended an American elementary school. Everyone else had been educated in other countries.

Moreover, we spend more money than any country in the world to get these results. The cost per student in New York State is $24,000 per year. It is $12,500 in California. Does anyone believe students in New York are twice as well educated as those in California? In Oregon, which suggested doing away with math, a million dollars will “educate” only 83 students for less than one year.

Start your own business. Recruit 83 students and receive the million dollars. Hire four teachers at $100,000 each (25% more than Oregon teachers now receive, even with perks). Hire a secretary and a whole-purpose person at $50,000 each. Rent your space, pay all utilities and other costs. You still would make a profit of $400,000 per year.

About half of the money spent on schools never sees a student. Something is very wrong with our schools, and it is not just how much it costs.

Research is clear that the colleges of education at our state universities take the worst students (as determined by standardized tests), give them the highest grades, and then turn them loose to educate our children.

But don’t worry. As one teacher opined on social media, it is OK that teachers have low academic scores because, “Elementary school teachers do not need to know the most advanced material in order to teach the basics of grammer [sic] and arithmetic.”

Some suggestions:

1. Eliminate an undergraduate major in education. Even professors with a doctorate in education are bored with education. Just look at their journals. Much of what is contained there is actually about politics and social issues. Require a student to get a real degree before getting certified.

2. Get rid of teachers’ unions. Research has shown that most teachers do not even like their unions. It is difficult to say at this point if teachers’ unions are an arm of a political party, or if a political party is an arm of the unions. Either way, the unions are more interested in politics, trendy social issues, and money than they are in actual education.

3. Eliminate the federal Department of Education. It has no legitimate function. It exists to buy votes and to exercise federal control over local schools by withholding tax money. It costs about $70 billion a year to administrate one of the worst bureaucracies on the planet, and it is obviously failing.

