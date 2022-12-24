Dennis Clayson: Montello, Christmas and fathers

The largest building in Montello was the school. It was a two-story building with a large auditorium attached at the back. The top floor had four classrooms, a small library, and a meeting room. One room was for the first and second grades, another room for the third, fourth, and fifth grades, and a third for the six, seventh, and eighth grades. The fourth room was reserved for high school classes.

The ground floor also had four classrooms, an all-purpose classroom, a shop for manual training, a music room, and a chemistry lab.

Behind the school was a playground, a baseball diamond, and a tennis court.

There was no kindergarten. The school fed no one, and every employee taught except for the janitor. There were no administrators (in the modern sense) and no bureaucrats. It was a functional and pragmatic system.

Before coming to Elko High School, I had an algebra class in Montello with a teacher, myself, and one other student. It was like having private tutoring.

The school burned down in 1985, and was replaced by a bureaucratic approved rectangle about the size of two shipping containers.

It was, in a sense, a tragedy. The school was the center of the community. Dances, community meals, athletic events, and plays were all held at the school.

It was a cultural center that made something like Christmas very special.

The school always had a Christmas play. Every student from the first to the fifth grade had some part. Almost everyone in the community came to the production … including Santa Claus. He gave every child a net bag full of candy, nuts, and fruit.

December was a special month. There was the event at the school, followed by my birthday and three days later, my sister’s birthday and then Christmas itself.

My father would take us up into the local mountains and we would get a tree. No permits, no one telling you what you could and could not do.

One winter as my father looked for the right tree, I began running around. My father called me back and told me to follow him or I might get lost. In my childish mind, I thought that was unsound advice, because how could I get lost with my father’s footprints in the snow? I remember saying, “I can’t get lost, all I have to do is follow your footprints.”

Later, my father stood in church and told the story, but in his mind, it meant so much more than my childish bravado. For him, it raised both a question and a resolve. If our children follow our footprints, where will it lead them?

My father helped build the school in Montello. He and the other men of that time had grit, they built things, and gave their children every opportunity. If they lived in the middle of nowhere, they built a school. It was the largest building in town. It had music and chemistry rooms. It had spaces for athletics and a stage for plays. It had teachers who were willing to teach algebra to only two students.

My father never finished high school, but he had children who became engineers and college professors, and every Christmas, I remember his long footprints in the snow.