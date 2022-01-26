Dennis Clayson: No trust in government

The New York Times recently praised the CDC: “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was long revered for its methodical and meticulous scientific approach.”

Yet, there appears to be a large confidence gap between what people are told by agencies like the CDC and what people are willing to accept as true. The government and its various agencies are not building a positive reservoir of trust. A recent Washington Post/ABC News poll found that the majority of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of the pandemic. This poll, given its sponsors, would be expected to be overly kind to Biden.

Michael Steele, former chairman of the RNC, commented, “The administration lost a lot of the gains it had made coming in the door because it shattered people’s confidence in their ability to not only handle what was going on but to actually know what was going on.”

One would expect such negative comments from a leader of the opposition party, but other evidence seems to back up his pessimism.

I recently read a report on COVID testing and the percentage of Americans who could be thought of as already having been infected by the disease. The report was politically neutral and wasn’t designed to advance any given opinion or position. I was surprised at the number of comments the short article produced. There were hundreds. They varied in subject and tone, and some comments attacked some others, but there was one constant in all of them. No one trusted the government’s numbers.

The comments were generally free from some of the wild-eyed nonsense that anonymous sites can generate. In fact, most of the comments were quite rational. A number gave personal experiences of their own history with COVID; most noted that their experiences were never shared with the government or, in some cases, with any medical authority.

The consensus seemed to be that the government could not be trusted, and government agents and bureaucrats were attempting to make the pandemic seem worse than it really was.

Whether this was true or not is not the point. The point is the general mistrust of government and the people who run it. Congress has about an 18% approval rating. Biden’s approval ratings dropped below his negatives last August and have yet to recover. You know how bad it is when the best ratings for Biden actually came from a Fox News poll.

The majority of American responding in a recent survey thought Dr. Fauci should resign.

Is this reaction unfair?

No. Many politicians come across as self-serving and incompetent. They appear as buffoonish characters living a life of unearned privilege. Meanwhile, the government bureaucrats seem more interested in their rule-bound dictates than they are in the welfare of American citizens. Overarching all this, is the expectation that these “leaders” will lie about almost anything, no matter how trivial, or important, if it advances their self-interest.

Our leaders’ response to the COVID pandemic has sent us a dire warning. Such lack of trust could lead to a new group of principled and competent leaders, or, and this is the danger, it could lead to the immergence of a charismatic leader who, like Hitler, would consolidate power while the people cheer.

Dennis Clayson is an Elko County native and retired professor of business.

