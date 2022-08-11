Dennis Clayson: Nuclear war, culture, and inflation

China and Taiwan

For years there was an English language newspaper covering world news from Hong Kong. In one of its issues about ten years ago was an article attributed to a ranking officer in the Chinese military. He outlined a strategy for China’s dominance over the western Pacific.

It was a description of a gamble. If it was won, then China would rule half of the world. If it was lost, China was lost. It all depended upon the US response. The strategy was for a surprise attack on America’s military assets in the far east, foremost the sinking of the US carrier groups. America would then have the option of retreating back to Hawaii, or going nuclear.

Since then, China has worked hard to create a third option, building a nuclear force that would guarantee mutually assured destruction. This pushes the gamble, the odds, into China’s favor.

Culture

According to progressive doctrine, one of the worst crimes a society can commit is the destruction of another’s culture. Even the adoption of artifacts and symbols is an unforgivable act. Use of names from other cultures, even when adopted out of a sense of adoration, is unacceptable. Sports teams must change their names and logos to show their innocence from cultural sin.

Recently, the Pope visited Canada and apologized for the Church’s effort to westernize native peoples. The woke Canadian government immediately made it clear that the Pope’s apology didn't go far enough.

According to progressives, destroying an indigenous culture is bad. It is a crime against humanity, but like almost everything in Wokeville, it is full of contradictions.

Case in point … ballet.

Ballet, you see, is racist because it originates from underlying “white supremacy.” White supremacy is bad. So bad, in fact, that the Euro-American culture from which it came should be destroyed. Ballet’s problem is that it’s a white dominated field with (oh, the horror!)… a white idealistic vision.

A dance coming from Indigenous peoples is wonderful because it speaks of cultural values. A dance coming from Europe is awful and should be banned because it speaks of cultural values.

Inflation Reduction Act

We were told that the bill will pay for itself. No, it will not. This is a common ploy, lie, or misinformation (actually, it’s all three). The rich and the large companies will pay for it. No, they will not. Think this over.

A hypothetical industry produces widgets. The feds raise the tax rate on this industry. Who pays for it? Actually, it comes from only three sources: a. The price of widgets goes up. b. Wages and/or perks of workers goes down. c. Companies in the industry close down. That’s it. The tax is paid by creating an invisible sales tax on consumers, and/or an invisible employment tax on workers, or by increasing unemployment.

Large businesses do NOT pay these types of taxes. Shame on Americans for falling for this scam time and time again.

Along with this is a slogan, “They should pay their fair share.” Anyone who hears this should demand immediately what a “fair share” actually is. They will never tell you. Never, ever, believe politicians who use this phrase. They are either ignorant or lying to you. Either way, they think you are a fool.