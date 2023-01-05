Dennis Clayson: Obsession with control

What is this recent obsession with control? And perhaps because they appear to be connected … this increasing insistence on punishment?

The COVID drama seemed more driven by a need of decision makers to control than by whatever “science” had to suggest. The same conclusion can be drawn with the obsession with global warming (a.k.a., climate change). Almost every solution offered demands, in one form or another, more control.

One litmus test indicating the difference between the need to control compared to a realistic need for action is what the people demanding control do themselves. If they insist that others be controlled, but exempt themselves, then we are not just looking at hypocrisy, but at some perverse need.

Many of the people demanding control during COVID didn’t seem worried about their interactions when the cameras were off. Many people insisting you diminish your lifestyle to “save the planet” from anthropogenic global warming don’t restrict their own lifestyle. In fact, many of them have become quite wealthy propagating a control-inducing narrative.

Along with control is a corresponding compulsion for punishment. Consider a college campus. Universities traditionally thought of themselves as centers for ideological debate and interaction with different ideas and outlooks. Modern universities have expanded this to include interactions with race, genders, and cultures ... all of which are supposed to expand positive understanding and innovation. Yet these same universities restrict debate and will fire instructors who say the “wrong” thing. Students will disrupt meetings, and even physically assault a speaker who is bold enough to say something not approved by the prevailing orthodoxy.

This is all contradictory and illogical. Universities have “safe space” signs everywhere in case the mental or emotional sensitivity of a student is threatened. Considerable resources are justified to prevent even the possibility of a violation of sensitivities, but this is not universally applied. In fact, having “incorrect” sensitivities marks one for punishment.

Other examples abound. One must be very careful when describing people with handicaps … but this is not applied universally. Until recently, a person who denied their biological gender was considered to be suffering from a form of dysfunctional mental health. Currently, a person who opines this will be attacked and charged with being “transphobic.” If words have meaning, the transphobic person, being phobic, also has a form of disrupted mental health. However, there is no sensitivity reserved for this phobic individual. In fact, this person will be punished and not protected because they have the “wrong” form of emotional instability. This phobic person needs to be punished in some way.

One could argue that control and punishment go together. They are linked, but not necessarily so. All civil agencies need to control certain activities at times. That is part of living together in large groups. However, the punishment should fit the crime and in America it has not been considered a crime to disagree, or to espouse unpopular ideas. Until now.

Control, like the drive to control guns, is almost always justified as being in society’s best interest. Someone with a gun may use lethal force, but someone with a knife, or a hammer, or an axe, or a spear, or with a bow and arrow may also use lethal force. Nevertheless, for those advocating more control, a defense against lethal force must be reserved only for them.