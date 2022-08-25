Dennis Clayson: Of what exactly is Trump guilty?

A person can’t win many friends by writing about Trump. This is especially true for voters like myself. I do not like Trump. I have never liked Trump, but I don’t hate Trump. The only candidate I liked less than Trump in 2016 was Clinton. The only reason Biden is president, even though he may prove to be the worse president in American history, is because a debatable percentage of Americans didn’t like Trump.

The entire reaction to Trump, especially from those who Rush Limbaugh claimed were suffering from the Trump Derangement Syndrome, has made little sense. It is claimed that Trump is a criminal. He is guilty of awful crimes, felonies, and the destruction of “democracy.”

OK, but what exactly is he guilty of? What “crime” has he committed that his enemies have not?

In December of 2019, the New York Times reported on the second impeachment attempt. Trump was accused of “abuse of power” by “corruptly using the levers of government to solicit election assistance from Ukraine in the form of investigations to discredit his Democratic political rivals.” This, of course, was within months of the DOJ’s refusal to investigate Hunter Biden because such an investigation might “discredit” Trump’s political rivals.

In March of this year, NPR reported that Mark Pomerantz, who “… had been leading a criminal investigation into Donald Trump” believes the former president was "guilty of numerous felony violations.” By definition, a felony is a major crime, “… typically one involving violence” and punishable by imprisonment for more than one year “… or by death.” Pomerantz stated that Trump was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

In June, the US News reported that Barbara Comstock, a former Republican member of Congress stated, "On the criminal front, I think it is very important that he [Trump] be charged, because it has been so unprecedented." She went on to say it was against tradition to indict an immediate past president, but, "… he blew through every norm.”

Violating a norm is not a crime, so we are still left clueless.

Liz Cheney recently stated, "I think that Donald Trump, the violation of his oath of office, the violation of the Constitution that he engaged in, is the most serious misconduct of any president in the history of our nation.” The Department of Justice, said Cheney, was “…very focused ... on what is the largest criminal investigation in American history."

According to Breitbart News, Liz Cheney was worth $7 million when she first took office in DC. In 2017, three years later (2020) she was reportedly worth $44 million. Evidently, that is not an example of “serious misconduct” in office.

It took a foreign press to add a bit of clarity. The BBC reported Trump was being investigated for all sorts of “alleged financial crimes,” but added, “Of course, there is one key difference between these hearings and a criminal trial -- Mr. Trump and his supporters have had no opportunity to offer their defense.”

There is so much smoke we can’t see the horizon, but where is the fire? What exactly are Trump’s crimes? The entire American government has been mobilized to uncover them, but it is almost impossible to find out what they are. For six years, his conviction on some heinous crime is just around the corner, but nothing ever seems to happen, and least of all … we never get a clear definition of what these double-bad, awful, unprecedented, impossibly evil crimes actually are.