Dennis Clayson: Paradise and the rich

The Washington Post recently ran a story outlining how the very rich around the world hide their money so their governments couldn’t take away huge chunks of it. The Post, of course, was sympathetic to the governments. When I first saw the story, I was not.

On reflection, I wondered why. Why did I automatically side with the rich against their own governments? A lot of the very rich people were, in fact, corrupt officers of their governments. That is how they got very rich in the first place.

However, other than taking your money out in the back yard and burning it, there are few ways to waste it more than by giving it to a government.

Modern governments are so wasteful that few bother to take notice. The federal government employs 9.1 million workers with an additional 5.3 million contract workers. They are paid more for less work than non-government workers. If you were a median employee, and got hired by the government, you would get a 17% increase in pay for 12% less work (equivalent to an extra day off every two weeks). It would also be almost impossible to lose your job. In fact, you would be 45 times less likely to get fired.

What a deal!