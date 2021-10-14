Dennis Clayson: Paradise and the rich

The Washington Post recently ran a story outlining how the very rich around the world hide their money so their governments couldn’t take away huge chunks of it. The Post, of course, was sympathetic to the governments. When I first saw the story, I was not.
On reflection, I wondered why. Why did I automatically side with the rich against their own governments? A lot of the very rich people were, in fact, corrupt officers of their governments. That is how they got very rich in the first place.
However, other than taking your money out in the back yard and burning it, there are few ways to waste it more than by giving it to a government.
Modern governments are so wasteful that few bother to take notice. The federal government employs 9.1 million workers with an additional 5.3 million contract workers. They are paid more for less work than non-government workers. If you were a median employee, and got hired by the government, you would get a 17% increase in pay for 12% less work (equivalent to an extra day off every two weeks). It would also be almost impossible to lose your job. In fact, you would be 45 times less likely to get fired.
What a deal!
The Post article went on to inform us that America’s super rich don’t seem to be hiding their money from the government because, it seems, “… the uber-rich tend to pay such low tax rates that they have less incentive to seek offshore havens.”
What! High tax rates cause people to hide their money from the government? Who would have thought? Does Biden know about this?
There is something called the Laffer Curve. It outlines a profit/price relationship. If the government tax rate was zero, it would bring in no income from taxes. If the government tax rate was 100%, the government would again gain no income from the tax. Consequently, as the tax goes up, government income increases, up to a point. At that point the total tax revenues to a government begins to decline as the tax rate continues to climb.
This is one of the reasons that Margaret Thatcher famously said, “The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people's money.”
The American Left made fun of the Laffer Curve, even though there is abundant evidence for it, because it didn’t fit their ideology. The utopians have always had problems with real life. Recently, Biden has suggested that spending 3,500 billion dollars will cost us zero.
No one in the real world is sure of how this works, but never fear, the rich will come to Biden’s aid by paying their “fair share.” A little bit of history, a course in economics, and a dash of psychology will show that this is a fantasy unrelated to reality.
The rich are rich because they know what to do with money. The poor are poor and will stay poor in the magic utopia. The middleclass will pay every cent of the three and a half thousand billion.