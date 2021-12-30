Dennis Clayson: Political predictions for 2022

In June of 2020, Nancy Pelosi, Charles Schumer and some others kneeled in remembrance of George Floyd. The entire thing was a staged media event. The woman behind Pelosi is rearranging her dress so she can continue to watch her smartphone while kneeling. It was a political signal in an election year showing the political left to be in “solidarity” with minority groups and progressives.

It apparently did not hurt since the left won the presidency and overwhelming control of the House.

This hard left cabal has now been in power for a year and Oh how things have changed. A hint of the problem could be found even in 2020 as reflected by the comments people made about the “kneeling.” Comments included, “Pelosi’s acting skills exceed the Oscar winners,” “Never have I seen any hypocrite of her caliber,” and “Hypocrisy to the core!”

A moderate could win the election in 2022 by doing nothing more than running the video of Schumer and Pelosi kneeling … over and over and over.

Currently, Biden has a 58% disapproval rating. Schumer is at 53% disapproval and Pelosi is disliked even more, with only a 40% approval rating.

If something isn’t done before November, America from top to bottom will be controlled by Republicans.

The irony here is real. Americans no more want Republicans running the country than they want Democrats running the country. Voters have shown time after time that they want a balanced government. In other words, a government run by competent moderates. Whenever the balance has gone too far in either direction, the voters move it back to center.

This is why we are going to see a concerted effort on the part of the establishment to make Biden’s administration look as moderate as possible. Radicals may not be the brightest bulbs in the box, but they aren’t dumb either. Knowing what they want is not universally desired, they have pushed as hard as they could to build their progressive paradise before the next election. Sometime this year, they will back off and appear as moderate as they can stomach.

Watch the dominant media. They have limited options with President Biden. They will either turn him into the moderate and beloved Uncle Joe, or find a way to make him disappear before the next election. They can’t save him with Kamala Harris. Not even an adoring press could turn her into someone with the gravitas to be President. Besides the press does not adore her. If you disagree, go back and observe the Democrat primaries.

In this election year, the radical left will have to be controlled or ignored, or both.

Listening to the dominant media, it is highly likely we will discover this spring and summer that Biden really is a nice grandfather figure with moderate views, that the pandemic has moderated, inflation is not that bad, and the government really is our friend.

We will also learn that Trump is bad, Republican leaders are evil people, and very bad things will happen to you if Pelosi and Schumer no longer run the government.

After all, it is an election year.

Dennis Clayson is an Elko County native and retired professor of business.

