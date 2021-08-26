Dennis Clayson: Politics as religion

If a group doesn’t make as much money as another group, that is political and must be solved by political means. If graduating seniors can hardly write or read, that is political, and the solution is not educational, it is political.

If crime is a problem, the solution is not found in historical precedent, statistics, or in logic; the solution must be political.

Even a pandemic must have a political solution.

Politics that are this important begins to take on religious overtones.

This is one of the foundational reasons why we are currently dealing with so much craziness.

As an example, if by political means you obtain the “right” to marry whom you choose, you could go home, marry whom you choose and live happily ever after. But if everything is political and everything political begins to take on religious significance, then improper actions must be eliminated and improper thought as well.

The person that won’t bake you a cake is now a sinner who must be punished or exiled from proper society. A pastor that won’t marry you must be taken to court and punished even though there are plenty of people who would consider it an honor to marry you.