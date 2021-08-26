Dennis Clayson: Politics as religion

There are a number of ideas and assumptions which differ between liberals and conservatives. An important difference that almost always catches non-liberals by surprise is the importance placed on politics.
For a liberal, especially someone on the far left, everything is political. That is a difficult concept for most people to assimilate.
In fact, many find the idea abhorrent.
Conservatives tend to view politics somewhat like the Minute Men viewed military service. If attacked, you took your rifle and joined your group and fought until the threat was over, and then you went home and resumed your normal life.
Liberals are more like guerrilla fighters. They stay armed and ready for battle. If defeated, they don’t go home, they escape to the mountains and continue to raid the enemy until they are strong enough to resume the battle.
Marxists, for example, never really go home. No matter how many times they are defeated, they eventually return and resume “the struggle.”
The important word in “everything is political” is “everything.”
Politics is obviously important in running a government and administrating governmental services, but “everything” includes everything. Sex is political, marriage, education, work, even achievement, is political.
If a group doesn’t make as much money as another group, that is political and must be solved by political means. If graduating seniors can hardly write or read, that is political, and the solution is not educational, it is political.
If crime is a problem, the solution is not found in historical precedent, statistics, or in logic; the solution must be political.
Even a pandemic must have a political solution.
Politics that are this important begins to take on religious overtones.
This is one of the foundational reasons why we are currently dealing with so much craziness.
As an example, if by political means you obtain the “right” to marry whom you choose, you could go home, marry whom you choose and live happily ever after. But if everything is political and everything political begins to take on religious significance, then improper actions must be eliminated and improper thought as well.
The person that won’t bake you a cake is now a sinner who must be punished or exiled from proper society. A pastor that won’t marry you must be taken to court and punished even though there are plenty of people who would consider it an honor to marry you.
People traditionally left one religion for another based on matters of theology, or the way theology impacted their social interactions with others. We now see people rejecting their traditional religion because it doesn’t match the newest version of the religion of politics.
Families who cherished their traditions for generations see their sons and daughters leaving because ideas that hardly existed a decade ago, but which have found acceptance in the politics of the left, have taken on religious significance.
These ideas are seen as being “progressive,” but seem more likely to create an atmosphere more akin to the Middle Ages. Instead of experiencing a rebirth of acceptance and civility, we see intolerance and increasing demands for control. Instead of increased freedom, we are experiencing the “thou shalt not” demands of religiously motivated political absolutism.