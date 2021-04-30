Dennis Clayson: Powerless in America

I had a strange epiphany a few days ago. I wonder how many others have had the same experience?

There are times we take what surrounds us so much for granted that we pass over or ignore what ought to concern us. It is easy to forget the deeper implications of what we see daily.

A news item mentioned that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had signaled his openness to a vehicle miles-traveled tax (a VMT tax). Instead of taxing gasoline, roads would be funded by taxing travel itself. If you drive more, you would pay more. Sounds logical and fair, so what is the problem?

The first is gasoline and global warming. It is easy to get carried away by idealistic rhetoric, especially if you come to believe all proper people hold the same “proper” view. We have been around gasoline all of our lives. We have forgotten what a miracle it is. Gasoline is perhaps the most concentrated safe energy on the planet. I own an old economy car. A quart of gasoline will move this car 10 miles at 60 mph. To get a feel for this, go out and push your car for a mile, let alone 10 miles, and you will get a feeling for how much energy was contained in that quart of fluid.