Dennis Clayson: Powerless in America

I had a strange epiphany a few days ago. I wonder how many others have had the same experience?
There are times we take what surrounds us so much for granted that we pass over or ignore what ought to concern us. It is easy to forget the deeper implications of what we see daily.
A news item mentioned that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had signaled his openness to a vehicle miles-traveled tax (a VMT tax). Instead of taxing gasoline, roads would be funded by taxing travel itself. If you drive more, you would pay more. Sounds logical and fair, so what is the problem?
The first is gasoline and global warming. It is easy to get carried away by idealistic rhetoric, especially if you come to believe all proper people hold the same “proper” view. We have been around gasoline all of our lives. We have forgotten what a miracle it is. Gasoline is perhaps the most concentrated safe energy on the planet. I own an old economy car. A quart of gasoline will move this car 10 miles at 60 mph. To get a feel for this, go out and push your car for a mile, let alone 10 miles, and you will get a feeling for how much energy was contained in that quart of fluid.
A VMT tax doesn’t save the environment. It punishes you if you try. A VMT would tax you almost 60% more if your car got 40 mpg than if it got 30 mpg. If gasoline was replaced by electricity, where does the electricity come from? There is a law in physics; Mother Nature never gives away free energy.
The main problem however is freedom of movement. How would the government know how many miles you drove? Since complexity is smart politics (consider the income tax), would the government also want to know where you travel? Would they then use the tax to control movement?
These types of laws always reduce freedom. There was no single law that took more freedoms away from Americans than the federal income tax.
When I heard Buttigieg’s endorsement, my first feelings were straightforward; I did not want the government interfering with my right to travel. Where I go and how I get there is none of their business.
The problem, however, was this … I felt I had no control over any of it. What I wanted and why I wanted it was of no concern to the government, or to the people who run it. I could be wrong about this particular issue, but I felt like these people don’t care what I want, or what 70 million other people just like me want.
Abraham Lincoln spoke of the sacrifice needed so that “…government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” The ideal is becoming increasingly problematic; consider the polls showing 60 to 80% demand for voter IDs and compare these with statements from the government and the government’s media.
It feels like we are seeing a government of the few, by the few, and for the few, and I truly hope I am wrong.