Dennis Clayson: Presidents are mortals … Darn!

Watching CNN and Fox can be enlightening, not for what they promote and condemn, but for how they place blame.

For five years, everything Trump did was minutely inspected by CNN and a reason was always found to blame him for whatever was happening. Not only Trump, but his wife, his children, his businesses, his friends, and everyone who worked for him were also put under a negative microscope. Trump was blamed for everything. If the earth was hit by an asteroid, it would have been Trump’s fault.

Someone at Fox must have seen the meme that gently suggested Biden be treated by the media in the same kind and courteous fashion as was Trump. On Fox, every negative thing is now Biden’s fault.

CNN maintained that democracy itself would be destroyed if Trump stayed in office. Fox maintains that democracy itself will be destroyed if Biden and his handlers aren’t thrown out of office.

It is all so equitable. So, what’s the problem?

Presidents are not gods. Not everything that happens is the fault of a president, good or bad. Most things that happen would still have happened if presidents were kept in a lead-lined room 900 feet below the surface of the earth. In fact, that may not be such a bad idea.

Presidents, with support of their staff and their supporting media, take credit for a booming economy, while presidents and their staff blame someone else if the economy is tanking. They will take credit for a sunny day and blame their opponents for hurricanes.

Wouldn’t it be nice to see a movement to demystify presidents? It would be refreshing to not have every news outlet in the free world demanding to know when the president was “notified” about the crisis in Lower Slobovia, and … and … what did he have to say?

“Yes, this is Orson Better-Than-You reporting from the steps of the White House where the President just said he is up to date on Lower Slobovia and his heart and prayers go out to those so harmfully harmed.”

“Thank you, Orson. This is Betty Beautiful back in the studio; have you heard any reports of the outrage created when the President referred to the “little” people of Lower Slobovia? Wait … wait … we have Senator Snort with us. Senator, what is your reaction to the President’s remarks?”

“Well, Betty, this is just another example of the terrible leadership since this President took office. I’m not sure we can survive another year with this President. Can you even imagine what hurricanes, global warming, Covid, and the sun’s electrical field crisis will look like in three years if he stays in office?”

Presidents probably are a bit more intelligent than the average American, but given what we see in the news, that’s not saying much.

Wouldn’t it be nice if a president, when asked about Lower Slobovia, would honestly say, “What do I know? Don’t we pay someone someplace to know something about … what country was that?”

If you ever meet a president, you will discover he is not a god. However … Biden or Trump may be the Devil, or so I’ve heard on Fox and CNN.

Dennis Clayson is an Elko County native and retired professor of business.

