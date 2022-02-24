Dennis Clayson: Propaganda 101

I once taught a class on propaganda and politics. That doesn’t make me an expert on either one, but it does give me a little background on the topic.

One of the cardinal rules of propaganda should be obvious, but it plays on the average person’s notion of fairness and morality. Most of us don’t expect that others will outright lie to us about important things. When we believe they are wrong, we give them the benefit of the doubt because we know people have different takes and others could, in good faith, relate events that are not accurate. For example, many people thought Kyle Rittenhouse was a racist because he shot several Black men, and were truthfully surprised to find that the men were White.

The propaganda rule is so simple that otherwise it would be obvious. Always accuse your opponents of committing your own crimes. If you are a racist, accuse your opponents of being racists. If you want to start a war, accuse the other side of wanting to start a war. If you own a private jet, accuse others of creating too big of a carbon footprint.

Irrespective of your opinion of Hillary Clinton, she, as a prominent American politician, uses this ploy almost to the point of redundancy. Whether you love her or hate her, she is addicted to this maneuver.

Hillary, however, is an amateur compared to her husband. Bill could do what some have called a Triple Lie. He would tell a lie. His opponent would attack the lie. Bill would attack his opponent with a lie that the opponent could not counter without telling a lie. The opponent was now silenced out of fear of being outed. The press was struck dumb in adoration.

Recently on MSNBC, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who can’t compare with Bill, but who can copy Hillary, said the following about “overreacting” to various California recall elections. We need to, “… recognize what we’re up against, which is mishegoss [crazy], which is full-time propaganda coming from a disciplined far, extreme right, that will continue to racially prime, continue to promote these cultural wars, in any way shape or form. I mean, they’re banning books.”

The left media has for years referred to the right as the “far” right. There is no such thing as a “far” left. Newsom takes it a step further; if everyone to the right of Pelosi is “far” right, then everyone opposed to the “mishegoss” of California is to the “far, extreme” right.

Is there anything in Newsom’s statement that doesn’t describe what was and is happening in California, but by whom? Banning books? Did the good Governor mean books written by Mark Twain, or Dr Suess?

Will these “far, extreme” rightists “… continue to racially prime, continue to promote these cultural wars …?” Did Newsom learn a lesson from Biden who promised that only a woman of color could be the next Supreme Court justice? At least the next justice won’t be a white male.

Taking a lesson out of the propaganda playbook, Newsom just accused his opponents of his own crimes. He didn’t do it very well, but at least he tried.

