News items don’t appear by magic. There is an event, a reporter, an interpreter, and a showing for each item that makes the news. This is especially true when it comes from governmental sources that usually won’t give you the time of day without declassifying it.

A news source reports there is an American cruiser off the coast of North Korea. Who knows where our war ships are? Your friendly local news talking head probably doesn’t know a cruiser from an aircraft carrier let alone that North Korea even has a coast. If you see or hear a report like that, you can be sure someone in the Pentagon wants you to know a warship is off the coast of North Korea. Why? Who knows, but you can rest assured someone wants you to know, and probably for a reason that ultimately uses you as a tool for someone else’s interest.

We have a spy drone flying over the Black Sea close to the coasts of both the Crimea and Russia. The drone, of course, has no pilot aboard. Russian jets harass the drone and bring it down without firing on it. Russian fighter pilots do not tell the media what they did. They, in fact, are not allowed to.

Likewise, the person controlling the drone (from who knows where), doesn’t talk to the news media about anything.

So why did we wake up one morning last week to a story of a Russian fighter jet bringing down an American drone over the Black Sea? Why was this story the front news item in all major news outlets in America? And why was this repeated on subsequent days just in case you missed the original story?

Did some brave and resourceful investigating reporter dig deep and find the story, replicating the glory days of Watergate? Of course not. Someone in Washington wanted everyone in America to know and the media were more than willing to run with whatever they were told (pardon me … were given).

The real question is not where the item came from; it had to come from a very limited number of sources. The real question is why these sources want us to know.

Are there people in Washington who want to start a war with Russia? Perhaps there is a cabal of people who do not want a war with Russia.

Keep in mind that the American people seldom want to go to war. They didn’t want to go to war in Vietnam, or even in WWI. In hindsight, the people were correct. However, there were powerful people in and out of government who very much wanted these wars.

The question then is elementary: How do you get the people psychologically prepared for a war they do not want? The solution is equally elementary. You accuse your would-be enemies of attacking you. If your “enemies” won’t cooperate, you keep poking them with a stick until they do something rash.

The Chinese have this down to a fine art. The Russians are, like in so many things, a bit more boorish about it all. Our own government does it with a sense of arrogant superiority. Of course, we can fly our spy drones next to your border … we have the best spy planes that deficit spending can buy, so settle down and shut up.