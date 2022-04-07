Dennis Clayson: Putting the war into perspective

By European standards, Ukraine is a large country. It is 11% larger than France and almost 70% larger than Germany. It is roughly the size of Texas.

Ukraine is not only a large country; it is not that far from Moscow. It is roughly the same distance from Kyiv to Moscow as the driving distance from San Diego to Sacramento, California.

It is hard for the average American to understand the war in the Ukraine. We think in terms of WWII and the Cold War and are constantly fed misinformation from all sides.

To help put the war into perspective, let’s rewrite history a bit. Suppose that about 30 years ago, Texas said it no longer wanted to be part of the US and became an independent nation. It kept everything it already had including its oil fields and whatever military bases and equipment that was in place.

Suppose further that China, Iran, Pakistan, Cuba and Mexico have a defense treaty designed to curb any aggression from the United States. Texas, which has become one of the most corrupt countries in the world, begins to flirt with this alliance and expresses a willingness to join it, all the while accepting money, military aid, and training from the alliance, especially from China.

The United States, with corrupt leaders of its own, does not want Texas on its border to be aligned with a nuclearized pact created to militarily threaten the US.

Then China goes through a political shift which creates a schism in its leadership class, followed by an embarrassing military withdrawal from Tibet, showcasing a lack of competent leadership at its highest levels.

At the same time, Texas is conducting an internal military conflict with rebel Texans in the eastern part of their territory who want to be part of the United States again.

As a threat, the US puts tens of thousands of troops on the Texas border and threatens to invade.

The American leader, who appears to be suffering some types of medical problems, orders the invasion.

Now what happens? Texas is a very large place. Texans are armed and don’t take lightly to the idea of being invaded. Even the German Blitzkrieg of WWII could not occupy all of France, and Texas is 1/4th larger than France.

Things are not going to go well… for anyone.

The average American soldier, who doesn’t trust Washington much in the first place, would not want to fire on Texans. Texans would, at the same time, be highly motivated to defend Texas.

The American military, led mostly by politically-correct bureaucrats, would now have two real options. They could retreat, or they could attempt to destroy the Texas infrastructure from the air and inflict enough hurt that Texas would agree to favorable terms.

The Chinese people would see and hear constant communications outlining the victories of the Texans and the evils committed by the Americans.

The American public would see nothing but what Washington wanted them to see and big media would make sure there was little leakage.

How would all this end? If the leaders were rational, halfway intelligent, and noncorrupt, we could see several options, but they aren’t.

