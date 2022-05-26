Dennis Clayson: Rapid change

For many this is incomprehensible, but some people don’t like shopping. Shopping is time-consuming, tiring, boring, and costs too much money. Shopping for me is much like watching paint dry … mildly amusing if you have nothing whatsoever else to do.

All cultures have had markets. This was not only the place a person got what they needed, it was where friends met, gossip was exchanged, and where a person learned the news of the day. Markets still have most of these functions. I experienced this recently when I needed a few items to complete some domestic chores.

To be blunt, it was an eye-opener.

Things have changed radically in a very short period of time.

I stopped at a Wal-Mart. The security people gave me a look-over as I walked through the parking lot. For a moment at the door, I thought I had just gone through a time portal instead of the welcoming space next to the woman making sure I wasn’t shoplifting.

There were large empty gaps on the shelves between items that appeared to be casually placed roughly in their old positions. A lot of the merchandise looked as if a person had walked down the aisle and thrown the products at the shelves at random. About a third of the hardware and auto merchandise appeared to be missing. The electrical, entertainment and computer section looked like you could have anything you wanted as long as you didn’t want anything.

It all gave me a weird feeling like I was in a K-Mart in a rough part of town just before they went out of business.

I did, however, find what I needed and then went to a home improvement store.

Another shocking surprise was the cost of almost everything. I had estimated what the few items I wanted would cost. I naïvely believed that my little shopping errand would run about $25 to $30. I was shocked to find that it cost me over $80.

I asked two different clerks if there had been some kind of mistake. Surely, those four identical items I wanted from the home improvement store cost $6 total. No, they cost $6 each. I noticed the gas station across the street was selling regular at $5.40 a gallon.

Nothing I saw on my little errand was an improvement.

The news didn’t help. A Twitter executive explained why tweets were sometimes removed. People, he explained, can’t make good decisions unless they have “correct” information. He said nothing about information being opinions, or accurate, or even true or false. Speech had to be “correct.”

A lapsed political correspondent made the news by suggesting that certain opinions, expressed in public, should result in jail time “or worse.”

The stock market is tanking.

Educators appear to be more interested in gender than in mathematics. China is threatening war. We may have food shortages in the summer. White men are evil. The President of the US is confused and angry. And… we are all going to get monkeypox.

I should have stayed home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0