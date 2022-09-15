Dennis Clayson: Reality in Washington?

Since Biden and Congress began advocating laws and policies that require no connection to the real world, it is difficult to believe that the following is fiction:

-- Nancy Pelosi, who will turn 83 within the year, will introduce a bill to make it a federal crime for any American woman to be over 66 years of age. Women over 66 will incur a graduated penalty for every year over 66 until they officially reestablish their legal age to be 39. These fines can be avoided by contacting a newly created federal bureaucracy for an interview. After completing the proper forms and creating a new birth certificate, all qualified women will be officially 39 years of age.

Pelosi maintained that the law would eliminate hateful age bias against women and lower the federal deficit. Only women over 66 continue to be eligible for Social Security.

A feminist spokesperson pronounced, “Finally!”

-- Senator Snort, after reading the polls, introduced a bill to eliminate the national debt. The new law, which is income neutral, declares there is no national debt, and makes it illegal for any document, spreadsheet, or accounting system to say there is. Snort, speaking to the press from the steps of the capitol building, stated that, “The bill is an elegant solution to our debt problems.” Democrats were uniformly enthusiastic about the new law. One said, “It’s about time we did this. The fascists on the right have been holding up this needed legislation for years.”

-- President Biden flew to Lusk, Poland to announce he will extend unemployment for 1,300 weeks, provide free housing, free food, and at least three vacations a year. Special consideration will be given to those who had their student debts forgiven and anyone who can prove they are not a citizen. Biden maintained that the new “rights” will be fully funded by making the rich pay their “fair share.” When asked what that meant, Biden stated he preferred vanilla ice cream over chocolate.

-- After NASA’s failure to get a rocket off the ground, the President’s science advisor announced that Biden had signed an executive order affirming America landed five astronauts on Mars in 1938. The White House estimates this new executive order will save at least $200 billion a year for the foreseeable future.

-- After a national study found the average high school graduate couldn’t pass a fourth-grade math exam, the Secretary of Education submitted a bill to Congress that would change the value of pi to 3.00. According to the DOE Secretary, “In addition … that’s a pun … all those strange little ‘d’ thingies would by law be removed from calculus equations.” His comments can be read online in Spanish, Kiributi, Hmoob, and Inuit, and was hailed by those advocating math equality. The bill is expected to pass by a majority, if the House can come to an agreement on what “the majority” actually means.

In defense of these new laws and executive orders, President Biden and Nancy Pelosi met with the press late Friday. When asked how legislation can be so unrelated to reality, President Biden, who couldn’t find the answer on his teleprompter, turned to Pelosi, who replied, “Well … after the last two years, we thought … if we can say anything, and pass laws based on nothing at all, let’s just go for it.”