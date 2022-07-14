Dennis Clayson: Reciprocity, a rule for sane governance

If there is one sure thing in human affairs, it is the rule of reciprocity. It has been stated in numerous ways. What you freely give away will come back to you. You reap what you sow. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.

It is a rule that egotists, bullies, and tyrants never seem to grasp. When they have power, they seem oblivious that someday someone else will have power over them.

If Hitler had sued for peace in October of 1941, most of Europe would still be part of Germany, and as one British historian put it, American professors, instead of being communist leaning socialists, would be Nazi leaning socialists.

We see the same mistake being made almost daily in the United States. Leaders in America have declared everything is political. That goal is so important that apparently reciprocity can be ignored.

This has created a dangerous precedent. If everything is political, then even the government must be restructured for political ends. If the Electoral College does not give them the candidate they want, then the College should be eliminated. If the Supreme Court rules against their agenda, the Court should be eliminated, or packed with those who share the proper political goals. The Department of Justice must operate in harmony with those in power, even if it means redefining “justice.”

The arrogant denial of history manifested in these demands is appalling. If the government is realigned to meet immediate political goals, what happens when those goals are blocked? If the Left can pack the Court, so can the Right. If “justice” can be redefined to punish your political foes, then it can, if you lose power, be redefined to punish you.

If the FBI can break into a home in the middle of the night and lead away a person in chains because the current president doesn’t like what he or she said or did, then the other side could do the same thing when they are in power.

When Obama stated that he could skirt around the legislative branch because he had a pen and a phone, he arrogantly acted as if someone like Trump would never be in the White House.

Modern politicians seem oblivious to this reality and never seem to learn its lesson. Instead, they attempt to circumvent the rule of reciprocity by taking control of the government in such a way that their control can’t be seriously challenged. In other words, to create a one-party state.

But this is only a temporary solution. As was Mussolini, sooner or later, tyrants end up hanging from light poles.

The brilliance of the founders of America was in their recognition of the power balance required to ensure that a person would reap what he sowed.

This means that governmental power must be applied to everyone equally. That is why your race, your religion, and what you say is none of the government’s business, and the “… right of the people to keep and bear Arms,” had little to do with hunting.

Those who govern must treat people the way they would wish to be treated.

This is the law of reciprocity.