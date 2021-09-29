Dennis Clayson: Removing statues creates a sense of dread

Recently, a statue of Robert E. Lee was removed in Charlottesville, Virginia. Instead of celebrating, I found it deeply disturbing.
Supporters of the removal, according to the Washington Post, were “excited” to see the city finally dealing with “symbols of white supremacy.” The supporters of the destruction of historical markers think they are closer to removing the influence of something they find repugnant by erasing symbols of it.
We have become accustomed to such logic, but it is actually quite strange. Those who do not want to see another holocaust are emphatic that the signs and symbols of that event are NOT torn down. It is the deniers of a holocaust who want its evidence destroyed.
It also seems so ignorant, self-absorbed and self-serving. If the same people lived in the 1860s, would they have the same attitudes they have now? People who are caught up in movements, would be caught up in movements then. It is an arrogant fantasy to believe that a person’s present and emphatically felt social and political causes would have manifested themselves in the past. Given the personality structure of someone enamored by current social movements, the same person, statistically, would be swept up in the social movements of any time, whatever those movements happened to be.
The people now demanding the removal of the statue of Robert E. Lee would most likely be the same people demanding its erection.
There are numerous characteristics of General Lee that are worth honoring. There were numerous and important reasons why almost all Americans honored him for a hundred years, none of which has anything to do with slavery.
Modern activists and narrow-minded critics are more than happy to live with the benefits that came from the very people they want history to forget.
It all reminds me of an allegory. In a very bad storm, the only thing keeping the passengers of a ship from drowning is the integrity of the ship’s hull. Yet, down below, a group of petulant children are drilling holes in the hull because they didn’t get the dessert they wanted at dinner.
However, there is still something deeper about this that many find disquieting.
G. K. Chesterton argued that the concept of democracy should exist between generations. He wrote, “Tradition refuses to submit to the small and arrogant oligarchy of those who merely happen to be walking about. All democrats object to men being disqualified by accident of birth; tradition objects to their being disqualified by the accident of death.”
A culture independent of its past has lost its future. A culture independent of its past has nothing but the present, and the present changes from day to day; a present never learning or being able to create a better future.
A culture that destroys its past will consist of ignorant, self-absorbed, and petulant children swept up in waves of emotional outbursts and self-destructive behavior.
Those who would build a utopia by destroying their past will eventually find a future they would gladly trade for the past.
Dennis Clayson is an Elko County native and retired professor of business.