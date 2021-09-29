Dennis Clayson: Removing statues creates a sense of dread

Recently, a statue of Robert E. Lee was removed in Charlottesville, Virginia. Instead of celebrating, I found it deeply disturbing.

Supporters of the removal, according to the Washington Post, were “excited” to see the city finally dealing with “symbols of white supremacy.” The supporters of the destruction of historical markers think they are closer to removing the influence of something they find repugnant by erasing symbols of it.

We have become accustomed to such logic, but it is actually quite strange. Those who do not want to see another holocaust are emphatic that the signs and symbols of that event are NOT torn down. It is the deniers of a holocaust who want its evidence destroyed.

It also seems so ignorant, self-absorbed and self-serving. If the same people lived in the 1860s, would they have the same attitudes they have now? People who are caught up in movements, would be caught up in movements then. It is an arrogant fantasy to believe that a person’s present and emphatically felt social and political causes would have manifested themselves in the past. Given the personality structure of someone enamored by current social movements, the same person, statistically, would be swept up in the social movements of any time, whatever those movements happened to be.