Dennis Clayson: Russian invasions and Covid misinformation

Trying to understand the world by engaging in modern media may be a lost cause. Even if you restrict yourself to one source or to the mouthpieces of one view, you are likely to end up shaking your head and wondering what is real.

The Biden administration announced that Ukraine was likely be invaded by the Russians on February 16. Suddenly the public was given access to satellite images and details of Russian military maneuvers. Even the movement of a Russian submarine through the Dardanelles into the Black Sea was noted in the news.

There are several truths about journalism that need to be discussed. First, if there is a picture, there was a camera. Second, if you learn from your favorite media that a navy warship is off the coast of North Korea, it is because someone in the government wants you (and North Korea) to know that, and there is a reason they want you to know.

In this case, it becomes even more confusing when we learn Ukrainian President Zelensky has demanded proof from the United States they will be invaded. “We understand there are risks. If you have any additional information regarding the 100 percent guaranteed invasion of Ukraine by Russia on 16 February, please give it to us,” Zelensky is reported to have said.

So … Biden and his handlers are beating the war drums and the people who are about to be invaded are asking, “What in the hell are you talking about?”

Last Sunday, Nancy Pelosi was interviewed on ABC News. Pelosi said, “I also understand why the President of Ukraine wants to keep people calm and that he wants his economy not to suffer. But, on the other hand, if we were not threatening the sanctions and the rest, it would guarantee that Putin would invade.”

Let’s see, the Ukrainians are about to be invaded by the 3rd largest military in the world and they are concerned their economy may “suffer,” and that people might be upset.

Pelosi continued, “It’s about diplomacy deterrence.” Biden is going to make the Russians pay if they don’t behave. “So,” concludes Pelosi, “if Russia doesn’t invade, it’s not that he never intended to. It’s just that the sanctions worked.”

Ah, you see, if Russia doesn’t invade the Ukraine, it is because they were stared down by the mighty Biden, who coincidently must do something about his approval numbers before the midterm elections or face a bloodbath at the polls.

On the other hand, if Putin never intended to invade, and he is truly the egotistical monster he is made out to be, why wouldn’t he now invade just to show that Biden can’t stare him down?

None of the information we are getting makes sense.

Which, of course, brings us to Covid.

Almost everything we were told about the pandemic was said by one source or another to be untrue. Either side A was wrong and side B was right, or side B was right and side A was wrong. Both sides could be wrong, but both sides couldn’t be right.

The contradictions and logic lapses were amusingly demonstrated by a quote attributed to Dr. Robert Malone about the “jab”: “The first time in history that the ineffectiveness of a medicine is being blamed on those who haven’t taken it.”

