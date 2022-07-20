Dennis Clayson: Satire -- Professor Case is fired

A controversy broke out at Collateral College when Professor Norm “Al” Case was fired when a hearing convened by administrators demanded Case’s ouster after students protested his behavior in a class. The students accused Case of being a racist, a misogynist, and of being abusive and unkind to Collateral students.

The instance in question occurred in an astronomy class taught by Dr. Case when he allegedly made fun of a female student of color in front of the class. “This type of behavior has no place in an atmosphere of higher learning,” stated Phillis Astoria-Cordova-Brown, a member of the hearing committee.

Dr. Case has counter-sued claiming he was not abusive and his hearing was tainted by prejudice and misunderstanding on the part of fellow professors and certain administers. He also claimed that a student filmed the entire event on her cell phone and that the hearing committee refused to look at it, even though he offered it to them repeatedly.

This writer was given a copy of the recording. Here are the parts in question.

Case: To the best of our knowledge, the moon seems to have a certain structure and a predominance of a certain type of rocky feature. We can, at this point, answer the age-old question, “What is the moon made of?”

[A student raises his hand. Case looks at his rooster.]

Case: Mr. Willis, you have a comment.

Willis: I am not a Mr., I am a Miss. And I would appreciate you being more sensitive.

Case: OK … ah, Miss Willis, do you have a comment?

Willis: The moon is made of green cheese.

Case: [Smiling] I’m not sure I understand your comment. Are you making an ironic historical point, or at you highlighting some poetic reference … or …?

Willis: No. The moon is made of green cheese… that is what it is made of.

Case: Well … the moon is not made of cheese, nor is it blue. You can go out tonight and look at it and you will see that it is definitely not blue.

Willis: You are saying this from your prospective as a privileged white male. You have imposed your viewpoint on the world and as a person of color, I do not wish to accept your tyranny.

Case: According to the college’s own record, I see here that you are a white male. Are you doing some sort of performance art?

Willis: I resent your attitude and I resent you. I identify as a woman, and, in like fashion, I identify as a person of color.

Case: I didn’t know you could self-identify by race, but OK, Still, whomever you identify with does not change the fact that the moon is not made of green cheese.

Willis: [stands and throws his/her textbook on the floor] I do not have to stand here and be abused by your racist and misogynist hatred. You have no place at an institute of higher learning. [Willis walks out of class followed by three students.]

A day later, Willis and four other students protested in front of the administration building and the Dean rushed to make a statement to the press identifying Case as a racist and uncivil person who should not be teaching at an institution with the high academic standards of a Collateral College.