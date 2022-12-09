Dennis Clayson: Saving the poor

There is an old story from India about a compassionate critic asking a very rich man why he didn’t give his wealth away to the millions of the poor who lived in his city. The rich man supposedly responded that if he gave all his wealth away to the poor, the only result would be one more poor family … his own.

This man had more than he needed and the poor had less, so a moral person should be attempting to bridge this gap. Isn’t that the position that a well-meaning and compassionate person should take?

But how? This is the very reason the Left is incapable of solving major social problems ranging from medical care, homelessness, and crime.

Let’s look at the rich man’s options.

1. He could give all of his wealth away almost at random. That solves nothing and rescues no one.

2. He could reach out to a few and support them, but that creates a disincentive for work. Like grown children living in the basement, eventually the inheritance is used up and the children, with no skills, are returned to poverty.

3. He could align himself with a government that takes from the rich and gives to the poor. If all the rich families were required to give more than they needed to the government, then the government could distribute the money to the millions in need.

There are numerous problems with this scheme. Will the rich families agree? How many people would voluntarily pay a full tax if there was no penalty for not paying taxes? Would you? So why would the rich? They will need to be forced.

There are numerous other problems. How much of the wealth taken from “the rich” actually get to the poor? There is probably no organization on earth less efficient than a large powerful government. Officers of such governments can also be bribed. Lawmakers can be bought. The rich magically stay rich. Scheme 3 also produces the problem of scheme 2; if a government supports poverty, then it creates more poverty.

4. The rich man has connections and he is used to making deals and handling money. His sources tell him that there is a large unmet demand for widgets. After intensive research, the rich man determines that he could double or triple his wealth by manufacturing widgets. He also determined that he could build widgets in his home city. He uses his wealth (now called “capital”) to build a production plant. He hires thousands of workers. He pays them a salary. His workers use their salary to buy more food. They also find they can afford to buy more of the things they want. Other people find they can make money by selling these workers what they can now buy with their salaries.

Another wealthy family realizes that they could double their wealth by building a distribution company to supply the goods now wanted by the rich man’s employees.

How ironic … the poor became richer in an environment that allowed the rich to become richer, not in an environment of graft and bribes, but one which allows the rich to use their wealth as productive capital.

While despising a Christian culture that could produce St. Francis and Mother Teresa, the modern Left ironically “fights” for solutions that produces miles of the homeless and people rummaging through garbage dumps … with no hope or solution in sight.