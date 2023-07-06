The following is not an attack, see it more as a recognition of confusion. There are a lot of bright people who lean ideologically to the left, so why is the logic of what so many see as benchmark standards so difficult to defend?

A lot of what is being pushed at us today doesn’t make much sense. Why has abortion, for example, become the premier standard of the left’s ideological purity? This seems like such an odd place to draw the proverbial line in the sand.

Affirmative action is another example. Who knows what the motives of the radicals are, but for the rank and file the idea of advancing unrepresented groups can have a certain amount of moral and logical appeal, but the way it is applied makes little sense. For example, in education, the implementation of affirmative action is at the wrong end. The process begins with 18-year-olds, instead of 6-year-olds. Give minority students an excellent education and affirmative action would not be necessary. Unless … you believe that minorities are intrinsically and organically unable to compete, a belief which research shows to be inaccurate and wrong.

The way diversity and inclusion are implemented in universities and in businesses is nonsensical and irrational. Diversity is justified on the basis that diverse views and talents are beneficial. Seeing things from a different perspective has value. Voices need to be heard. However, instead of looking for what the justification would logically affirm, organizations (especially universities) took a very restrictive visual perspective. Diversity rapidly became defined as the correct (whatever that meant at the time) ratio of various genetic differences.

In fact, diversity, as seen in Affirmative Action that the Supreme Court overthrew, had almost nothing to do with different ideas and points of view. Diversity at a university should parallel and encourage a wide stance of views, while the current practice of “diversity” actually does the opposite. Conformity is demanded. Suggest hiring a professor (even in jest) who is a MAGA sympathizer. If a university would hire a professor who was sympathetic to Stalinism for “diversity,” would they hire a professor equally sympathetic to Nazism?

Even without the argument that we would be better off having an engineer hired for engineer related knowledge than one hired because of skin tone, affirmative action still makes no sense given its stated purposes for existence.

Gender identification, while making an interesting contribution to psychology and perhaps to sociology, has been illogically turned into a totally uncompromising demand of a “right.” Moreover, it has created numerous ironies and blatantly illogical situations.

Why, for example, can a person define their own gender, but not their race and age? Defenders tend to see gender as a social construct and therefore unrelated to genetic manifestations. But that is a radical position and one that is only partially true. Sex and gender are related, and sex is related to genetic structure. If this was not true, it would make no sense to refer to anyone as gay.

Race and age are also culturally defined concepts. Each, like gender, has a genetic underpinning; what it means to be black or white, young or old, is a combination of genetic manifestation along with lots of cultural and social baggage.

If it makes sense that I can define my own gender with demands that the choice be treated with rights-based social and legal protection, then I should also be able to define my own race and age with equal rights-based protections.