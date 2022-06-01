Dennis Clayson: School shootings and the media

Could the media be responsible for much of what the media condemns?

For a number of years and as part of my job, I was sent to Hong Kong. Many people who live west of the Mississippi would rather go to hell than to New York City, but Hong Kong was a delight. It was a dynamic and beautiful city surrounded by an enchanting environment. Ironically, one of its advantages was its news services. Until recently, you could learn more about the world (including what was happening in the US) from a Hong Kong newspaper than from any single source from the United States, and that included the NYT.

On one trip, the news outlined something that was happening inside China. There had been (and continues to be) numerous murderous attacks on school children. At least 90 children and teachers have been killed and 473 injured.

Similar to attacks in the US, there has been no commonly accepted motive. Some have blamed the attacks on mental health issues and the inadequate government response to these issues, rapid social change, and even problems related to a rise in murder-suicides. Similar to the United States, some have suggested the attacks are related to the stress caused by the breakdown of traditional cultural values.

Another commonality is who commits the attacks. In both countries, the murderers are young single males who are frustrated by some aspect of the normative society.

But why should they target schools and children for their attacks? Many have suggested that this choice indicates these are copycat crimes.

So, what is different between China and the United States? Really, there is only one thing.

Guns.

The murders of school children in America were committed with guns. The murders in China, where guns are banned and unavailable, were committed by knives, box-cutters, axes, meat-cleavers, and gasoline.

When you get the same behavior in two different societies, the cause of that behavior is unlikely to be the very thing that is different between the two societies.

This is harsh, but it is also very real. Emphasizing the banning of guns to stop school murders is like asking a proponent if they prefer children be killed by a gun or an axe.

Unless we begin to reverse our societal rot, there is one thing we could do that would save children’s lives. Stop publicizing school shootings. Stop politicalizing them.

Give them no publicity. Except for those who need to know and the immediate community of those impacted, school shootings should disappear in the media.

Yes, this would be possible. If Trump was made to disappear from most major platforms, surely discussions that endanger children’s lives could disappear.

Both in China and in the United States, violent and unstable young men are drawn to schools because that is what they see … over and over again. In the United States, these same violent and unstable men are drawn to guns because that is what they see … over and over again.

Ironically, they see guns in the hands of mass murderers; not from the people who have guns, but over and over again from the media, controlled by the very people who hate guns.

