How much would things cost if we woke up tomorrow and everyone was honest? At least half of all lawyers could retire. No more theft, no more shoplifting, no more “security” personnel, no more price gouging, no more payoffs to politicians, no more armed IRS agents, no more security cameras, no more theft insurance, no more false claims for insurance, no more workers cheating their employers, no more employers cheating their workers, no more government favoritism, no more lying to employers, no more lying to workers, no more lying to spouses, no more lying to children, no more cheating in relationships, no more fencing needed around every piece of property, no more long waits at airports, no more need for about half of all public employees.

If you think that honesty would not make that much difference, consider the almost $100 billion a year lost to shoplifting. Who do you think pays for that?

The satirical site, the Babylon Bee, parodied the dishonesty of political leadership by having a mayor of a city condemning Walmart for closing down one of its stores. The mayor said it was unfair of Walmart because people in the area would now have to travel to shoplift … while other people could continue to shoplift in their own neighborhoods.

When we were young, we were taught a principle I’ve not heard of mentioned in years. It was axiomatic; only moral people could sustain a free democracy. If the people became immoral, they would demand, and need, a dictatorship.

If you are old enough to have flown before 9/11, you might remember a pleasant experience. You didn’t need an ID to buy a ticket. In fact, you could give your ticket away to someone else because all you needed to fly was a ticket. Your relatives and friends could meet you right at the gate. There were no long lines and spooky scanners you HAD to walk through while being stared at by bored federal agents. No one would have dreamed of being pulled out of line and patted down.

And, in case you haven’t noticed, who do you thinks pays for all that harassment?

Before the total breakdown of the Soviet Union, the ironic Russians had two favorite sayings. 1) If there is a line, get in it and find out later what it is for. 2) The people pretend to work and the government pretends to pay them.

Immorality creates chaos, mistrust, lack of security, and ultimately, poverty. Poverty creates a lot of nasty spinoffs, including degradation of the environment. Evidently, we have what was feared even back in the 1960s when Stephen Stills, then with the Buffalo Springfield, sang, “There's a man with a gun over there / telling me I got to beware …”

Also in the 1960s, the social scientists began to study the breakup of the nuclear family. What they found scared them. They issued warnings, but no one wanted to listen. Very few want to be reminded that there are consequences to our actions, and the wisdom collected over three thousand years cannot be discarded easily.

Unfortunately for us, people get the government and the leaders they deserve.