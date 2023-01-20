Dennis Clayson: Someone wants Biden gone

The other day, I picked up a major city newspaper. The headline story was unusual and uncharacteristic. The story was about President Bidden having unauthorized government documents stashed away in a university closet and in his garage. Next to the story was a large unflattering picture of the President.

In these newly enlightened times American news sources don’t print negative information about Biden on the front page. What is going on?

Evidently, it is a crime to remove and store classified documents in unauthorized locations. Given the history of our past presidents … who knew? Trump maintained that he had legal authority to de-classify documents. Biden claimed, essentially, that he had a bad memory. No one is going to ask Clinton and Obama anything.

Since the government produces “classified documents” daily by the ton, it is amazing that Trump had to be raided by the FBI, and Biden just made headlines over what must be a common “crime.” One would think that becoming one of the richest persons in America by doing nothing other than having a career in politics would be a lot more interesting to the FBI and to the media, but … not so.

No … the interesting thing here is watching the media turn on Biden, but at the same time trying to defend him.

MSMBC, for example, stated, “This week we’ve learned that President Joe Biden inappropriately hung onto classified government documents after his time as vice president in the Obama administration.” However, Biden’s actions were described as an “impropriety” that looked “significantly less troubling” than what Trump had done. You see, Biden’s people “voluntarily” notified the National Archives about the stash of illegally held documents.

CNN’s Stephen Collinson jumped smartly to the defense, “Biden’s attorneys called the National Archives once the documents were discovered and turned them over immediately, whereas Trump stalled and refused to hand over the documents … leading the FBI to raid his Florida home to retrieve them.”

That is not quite correct. What went unnoticed by MSMBC, and purposely not mentioned by Collinson was the charge that Biden’s people conveniently did not release this information until after the midterm elections. A scandal before the elections might have tipped the balance of power away from the White House.

The defense however continued; “Will Biden's political future be torpedoed by this new crisis? Based on what we've seen so far, the answer to that is probably not.”

But something else seems to be going on. The commentators appear to be playing a poor Hamlet, “To sleep; perchance to dream: ay there's the rub: for in that sleep of death what dreams may come?”

What dreams indeed! The left appears disorganized. However, the left is never disorganized. Its leaders and donors demand more obedience than marine drill sergeants, except … and “ay there’s the rub” … when the leaders are not unified. Front page stories reviewing a potential crime along with pictures making the President look senile don’t happen by chance. Someone wants Biden gone.

If Hunter’s laptop, the Biden’s family questionable wealth, and Biden’s cognitive health can all be ignored, swept under the rug, and made to disappear, then we shouldn’t be getting contradictory stories from CNN and major city newspapers about … documents.

Someone on the left wants Biden gone. Biden and his people don’t want to be gone. Get your tickets early for a ring-side seat.