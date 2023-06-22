With few exceptions, when you hear someone demand that “the rich” be taxed more, you are being scammed or you are listening to a remarkably naïve person.

That may sound harsh or judgmental, but it almost always true.

There are several ways of addressing the issue of increased taxes on the rich, and all of them eventually come down to human nature.

Keep in mind that money has only one purpose … that is to facilitate exchanges. I want a new well dug. You want a pig. I offer you a pig if you dig me a well. But what if you don’t want a pig? Instead, you want a truck load of lumber to expand your porch. I don’t have lumber. Consequently, you have no new porch and I have no new well. You will, however, accept money to dig the well because with money you can buy the lumber.

Given the value of exchanges, how will you spend money on yourself? You will probably spend just enough to get what you want and still save enough for future transactions. What will you do if you get to spend someone else’s money? This is like having a travel allowance as part of your job. In this case, you will want to spend it all and luxury does matter.

Now consider what would happen if there was no limit on your travel allowance and you got to spend it on yourself. Would you fly first class on long flights when business class is half the price? This is what a government does. It has almost unlimited money to spend. If you give the government a dollar, they will spend it, and they will spend it in such a way that will obligate them to spend it again … forever.

So, the government flies first class. Getting more money from the rich will only allow the government to waste more money.

There are other problems with taxing the rich.

1) The rich spend money. Suppose in a fit of ignorance and greed, the government puts a huge tax on yachts. The rich now go to another country to have a yacht built while American yacht builders become unemployed. This actually happened.

2) At high tax rates, why would the rich invest their money so they could make more money? They already have enough … in fact, that is their crime. New industries and new jobs are not capitalized by the poor.

3) Dishonest politicians always use the same phrase … the rich should pay their “fair share.” You will notice they never define the term. Never trust a politician who uses the phrase. Politicians need money to get elected, and they need to give away a lot of money to stay elected. The money they give away is not going to come from the people who got them elected. That is one of the reasons the tax code is over 70,000 pages long.

4) Free people can build a thriving economy faster than the government can. People will spend their own money smarter than the government will. A million dollars a person is free to spend will be used in a more efficient way than the same million spent by the government.