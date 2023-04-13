It is that magical tax time of year when the government sends back to you a very small percent of your money they took without ever paying you any interest. Not that taking your money did any good; the government took a dollar and then spent two.

A satirical site recently suggested that since the government needs more money to do what the government does, it should demand a tax on taxes.

Even as satire, it is an ironically ingenious idea, but it failed to identify the true irony ... the cascading effect. The tax on a tax would also be taxed, along with the tax on the tax on the tax. To simplify this, assume a 20% tax on an income of $100,000. The tax would be $20,000. The tax on the tax would be $4,000, and the tax on the tax on the tax would be $800, and so on until it is too small to make a difference. The total sum would be $25,000. The government, while claiming the tax was 20%, actually taxed the weary citizen at 25%.

A tax on a tax is also very progressive, which should put a smile on any socialist’s face. A 40% tax on a millionaire would actually pay 66.7% of a millionaire’s income to the government.

All of this, of course, is nonsense … but, is it?

In reality, we are already paying taxes on taxes.

Suppose you buy a loaf of bread. The price of that bread was not deducted from your income tax. Sounds reasonable … except, in reality, the final consumer pays all the taxes needed to produce and sell that loaf of bread.

All taxes are eventually paid by the consumer.

Consider again that loaf of bread. The manufacturer of the bread pays payroll taxes, property taxes, federal, state and local taxes, and taxes on their utility services. They also pay sales tax on everything they buy.

The ingredients of the bread (grain, perhaps sugar, etc.) is produced by farmers. They pay some of the same taxes paid by the manufacturer. The grains are transported to a local storage area, and then moved in larger bulk to another storage. The storage businesses pay taxes. The grain is then shipped to a manufacturer. Much of this is by truck. The truckers pay all the taxes on their trucks, including the sales tax at purchase, registration taxes, and highway use tax, along with excessive fuel taxes and repair taxes. Once the loaf of bread is delivered, the grocery store pays all those taxes plus the store’s taxes, which includes taxes on property and assets, employee taxes, and taxes on utilities, phone, and connection services.

When you bought the loaf of bread, you paid your share of the sum of all those taxes. But wait, you are not done. You must also pay your sales tax.

The next time you see your favorite politician shedding tears over the plight of the poor and the elderly wondering how they can afford to keep bread on the table … remember that most of the cost of that bread was created by the government.

It is almost impossible to find any transaction that the government does not tax.

If you are one, of two Americans, who actually pay income taxes, you might want to keep in mind that you are essentially being taxed on money you have already been taxed on.

Satire works best when it reflects reality.