Dennis Clayson: The beauty of perfection

One of my favorite pieces of music is Bach’s Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring. It is a simple composition, so simple that only a genius could have produced it. Recently, I saw a rendering of it performed by the Norwegian soprano, Sissel. Her voice was flawless, perfect … a perfection achieved at this level only as a gift.

When she performed Bach with her perfect voice, she was incredibly beautiful.

This brought back a memory from long ago of another singer.

For about a year in my early twenties, I attended a church in a suburb of Washington, DC. There was a woman there who caught no one’s eye or attention. She wasn’t too tall or too short. She wasn’t beautiful or plain. In a group of people, most would be hard pressed to remember if she was there. She was the type of person who simply disappears from other people’s memories.

They vanish from our minds in much the same way as other things not important enough to remember. They are invisible. Store clerks ignore them. When they are in a room, no one notices. At work, no one asks their advice. They are never given awards, not because they might not merit them, but because no one thinks of it.

Yet, in what must have been an example of intuitive revelation, someone had discovered that this woman had an incredible, if not perfect, voice. She was a contralto and her voice was far beyond what would be expected from another human being.

After this discovery, she was asked to sing in church about once a month.

This plain woman would walk to the front and stand all alone in front of the congregation, almost invisible, and then she would begin to sing.

The background sounds of the chapel would disappear as a magical transformation began to occur. She would stand a bit straighter. She would gradually begin to glow almost as if a light was placed within her, and as she sang, she became incredibly beautiful.

It has been said that master craftsmen building medieval cathedrals would work to perfection something that no one would ever see, because, they said, God would see it.

And in this is where we find magic in the world.

There are things some people can do that go beyond practice. They have a gift. There are those who are loved by animals. There are some who attract people and make their lives better, bringing a smile in the process. There are people who read emotions and can heal the ones that have gone bad. There are magic people whose touch is healing, and there are those who sing to God in a perfect voice.

When their gift takes possession of them, they are transformed, and we in their presence are brought to another place. Around them we experience a light, and they become the most beautiful people in the world.

Dennis Clayson is an Elko County native and retired professor of business.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0