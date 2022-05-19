Dennis Clayson: The cost of gas

You have a neighbor who for some reason doesn’t like you. Whenever it snows, he cleans his driveway by blowing all the snow onto your driveway. Your neighbor would be said to be “spiteful,” i.e., full of spite.

In many national parks, a damaged road will not be repaired for years. There are actually two reasons for this. The obvious one is a lack of funds. Bureaucracies are always broke, and our government is always funding far-flung wars instead of taking care of its own citizens. The second reason is more interesting. Many times, the managers of the parks don’t really want the roads fixed. They cringe every time a visitor steps on a mountain flower, or when they spot a piece of paper floating over a waterfall. Let nature be healed before it is destroyed by the many of us.

Both of these examples tell us something about the price of gasoline.

As of the middle of last week, the average price of regular in the US was $4.50. The average price of diesel was $5.61. A year ago, it was $3.03 and $3.19 respectively, and in the last year of Trump’s presidency, on the same date, the price was $1.85 and $2.39.

This means if you drive a popular Toyota Tundra, it will cost you $40 more to fill the tank than it did a year ago, but that is only a portion of the increased costs.

Suppose a grocery delivery driver runs a semi between Elko and Salt Lake five times a week. Given the increased price of diesel, that service will pay almost $5,000 more this month than in the same month two years ago just for fuel. Who do you think is paying for that?

There are a number of reasons why fuel costs have skyrocketed. Part of it has to do with world-wide demand, but that doesn’t explain why the average price of gasoline (in this month) was 29% higher when Obama was president than when Trump was in the White House. On average, it cost over $8 more to fill a typical car tank when Obama was in office than when Trump was president. This was true even though there has been an upward trend in prices over the last twenty years.

The most disturbing reasons for the price increases, however, are bad leadership and cowardly politics.

The people who engineered the Biden presidency despised Trump. Symbolic of this spite, they eliminated every trace of Trump’s polices as soon as possible. They apparently didn’t care if the policies were good or bad, or what the consequences would be. If Trump helped to make the US a fuel exporting country, they would make sure we were a fuel importing country.

It was all as stupid as your neighbor blowing snow on your driveway.

Then there is politics. Many democrats consider themselves to be environmentalists. The radicals among them don’t want us driving cars that utilize fossil fuels. There are too many cars, and they put too much CO2 into the air … and we are all going to die. Gasoline should be so expensive only the very few could drive their own cars.

For the radical rank and file, and the Biden White House, this has not been thought out well, if at all.

