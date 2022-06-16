Dennis Clayson: The demand for racism

There is an interesting question going around on the internet. What happens when the demand for racism outstrips its supply?

In economic theory, when the demand exceeds supply, the price goes up, which motivates entrepreneurs to begin to produce more supply. If the demand of gold exceeds its supply, the price of gold increases. At some price, even a rumor will motivate thousands to seek for it, creating a “gold rush.” As the demand/supply ratio gets larger, at some point, it becomes necessary to remove entire mountains for a few nuggets, or in the case of the Carlin mines, for a few molecules.

Unfortunately, the supply can at times be manipulated. Gold, for example, can be said to exist when it does not, much like claims about Fort Knox. On the other hand, speculators could buy up enough of the supply to drive up its price, thereby profiting from it when they sell.

Governments and bureaucracies can make things worse. Governments can set the price of gold irrespective of its true value. Bureaucracies can increase price even with no change in supply by creating dictates, rules, and “red tape.”

When my university hired its first diversity bureaucrat, I sent off a message to the provost asking two questions. First, can a non-minority person be hired to fill this post? Every piece of paper printed by the university suggested that we could. We claimed to hire the best qualified person for important positions irrespective of race, gender, religion, etc., etc.

Second, can this person, and the bureaucracy this person will create, ever work themselves out of a job?

The provost’s office never replied because everyone already knew the answers.

We could ask other questions. For example, what is the goal of diversity? Are we satisfied with diversity if everyone looks different, or if everyone thinks differently? How do we know when we are diverse enough?

Why are some enterprises exempt? For example, our athletic department wanted to win games, they were not interested in athletes because of their place of birth or the color of their hair.

In terms of the supply of racists, who is a racist? The answer appears to be very selective. We could say that everyone is racist, in which case the charge becomes worthless. Or we could state that only one race can be racists, but that is racist. We could demand, as so many appear to do, that anyone who disagrees with another person on a subject dear to their ideology is racist.

That seems to be the current definition, but it is so cheap and so common that people are becoming less and less interested in it.

Keep in mind that if the real demand exceeds the supply, crafty people can make a fortune by producing the supply at a high price. Shysters and cons will also jump into the market with cheap knock-offs.

The solution to an imbalanced demand/supply situation is to increase the supply, in this case, to increase the number of racists, or to decrease the demand for racists. A serious and moral society would decrease the demand by recognizing one of the oldest laws of humankind; we reap what we sow.

Dennis Clayson is an Elko County native and retired professor of business.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0