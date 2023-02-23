Bureaucracies do process, they don’t do outcomes. So what happens when they are presented an outcome that can’t be ignored?

Wokeness is the perfect ideology for education bureaucrats. It radically increases the need for almost unlimited process, which can seldom result in a satisfactory outcome. Diversity, inclusion, and equity are godsends to the bureaucratic minded. An entire expensive, academic apparatus needs to be built to create diversity and inclusion, but the apparatus can never achieve a satisfactory outcome.

Can diversity officers ever work themselves out of a job? Never.

However, the Woke crowd overreached when they demanded equity. The real world doesn’t support equity. Nature abhors it. At first glance this seems like a perfect process enhancer. Equity can never be achieved, so the bureaucrats can work on process forever.

But reality always wins. So the academic bureaucrats are put in a bind. Should they attempt process at the beginning, or at the end? Consider a course in economics. This class at a college level demands calculus, but students aren’t equal in calculus, let alone, basic math. The problem then is how to achieve equity. Working at the beginning means teaching rigorous math from K to 12. Working at the end is much easier … simply remove calculus.

If outcomes are not ideologically correct, the Woke educational bureaucrats apparently have decided to simply remove the criteria for the outcome.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that to increase equity, school districts want to eliminate honors classes. Universities, which have never met a Woke idea they dare challenge, simply eliminated standards. Traditionally, Stanford University had very high entrance requirements … bragging that half of their admitted students had SAT and ACT scores in 99+ percentile. Stanford just published the data on acceptance this cycle. Only 23% are white. Men are a minority. Stanford apparently did not require all students to submit test scores. They did, however, brag that they rejected about 70% of those with perfect SAT scores.

Other universities are also removing test score requirements, which were originally designed to allow underprivileged kids a pathway into the nation’s elite by emphasizing performance over heritage.

At some schools like Cornell, students want to abolish all grades and go to a simple pass/fail system. At a modern university, the only way to get a failing grade for a class is to challenge the bureaucracy, or never show up. If you come to class on occasion, and fill out all the administrative forms, you can’t fail.

Some schools want to eliminate Dean’s lists and class rankings. Equity can be achieved by eliminating differences at the end in violation of reality, or by going to work and raising the standards at the appropriate levels.

But such a plan creates a positive outcome, and educational bureaucrats do not do outcomes, they do process. Unfortunately for us, it is a process that encourages no real outcomes. If we demanded that academic bureaucrats actually produce appropriate outcomes, most would have been fired decades ago.

It may stir the counterrevolutionary fervor, and make educators feel wonderfully correct, but attempting to make everyone equally dumb is not only stupid, it is unrealistic. People are not equally dumb, or equally smart, or equally talented.

And reality really does not like to be messed with.