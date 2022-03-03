Dennis Clayson: The fog of war

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the first war to be covered intensely on social media. Perhaps that is the reason very little of it makes sense.

It was assumed that Russia’s military would crush Ukrainian resistance within hours. It didn’t happen. We are left then with a number of unanswered questions.

Is the Russian military unprepared and inept? Is the Russian Bear really a Teddy Bear?

Were the invading forces told to do as little damage as possible? Even using non-nuclear weapons, a modern military can level a city in hours. Modern wars are simply murder if unleased at their potential.

Then there is the social media issue. Why haven’t the Russians shut Ukrainian’s social media networks down? It is remarkably easy to do. I lose my connection several times a day and people are working hard (or so I’ve been told) to keep my connection up and current.

Instead, Ukraine leader Zelensky has been elevated to the status of a world-class hero while Putin looks like a loser who may be mentally deranged.

The consistent media narrative shows brave and suffering Ukraine victims/heroes walking past burnt-out Russian tanks. Not the image the Kremlin should desire.

So, are the Russians inept or are they trying to do as little harm as possible and still achieve their goal?

Which brings us to another question. Is the invasion simply a tactic to help achieve a strategic goal?

Case in point; Russia has oil and gas. At this writing, we are still buying oil from Russia at a reported cost of approximately half a billion per week. We are doing this because we purposefully shut down much of our own production a year ago to highlight our virtue and maintain progressive political alliances.

Last time I looked, we have no solar powered fighter jets, and everything in my favorite grocery store got there because of oil and gas energy.

Then we have the American hawks who keep pushing for a war with Russia. Given the response of the world to the Russian invasion, why would we want to start a major war? These people are either as crazy as Putin, or they are corrupt members of Eisenhower’s Industrial War Complex.

Then we have the response of the social warriors. Protestors in Moscow are glamorous heroes and Putin’s government is run by a dictatorial madman. Protestors in Ottawa are low-life scum who should be punished by a dictatorial hero. The social warriors have even found some racial issues, but so far, they are not sure who to blame.

If nothing else, the invasion has shown us two things. We need an energy program based on day-to-day reality. We can’t go begging to Russia, or even Iran, for the oil we will not produce ourselves. Our current leaders appear to care more about voting blocks and politically-based theories than they do about reality.

Second, we need leaders who are not corrupt and who are trustworthy. We don’t believe Putin, but most of us don’t believe Biden either. The Russian government lies to its people. The American government lies to us.

If Ukraine has taught us nothing else, it has shown us we need a new ruling class.

