Dennis Clayson: The ironies of gun control

There are some odd inconsistencies with the reasoning of politicians who demand gun control. Their public rationale is simplicity itself; guns should be banned because they can be used to kill people. However, abortions also kill people, and so do drugs. Their counter-argument suggests that any unnecessary death is too many, so irrespective of other causes, lives would be saved without guns. That argument is not “following the science,” and would be more acceptable if those proposing it truly opposed all deaths.
Nevada has some of the highest abortion rates in the nation. There are about 10,000 abortions/year in Nevada. There were 486 gun deaths during the same period, and only 141 of those were homicides.
Some states like Washington use tax money to supply drug paraphernalia and needles to addicts. Which is interesting because a person is 1.5 times more likely to die in Washington by a drug overdose than by a gun. The same person is 2.4 times more likely to die by drugs than by a gun homicide. A Californian is 3.4 times more likely to die by drug overdose than by gun-related homicide.
Yet the anti-gun advocates are generally the same people who propose drug laws that would expand the use of drugs, which expands the number of drug deaths.
One could argue that since two-thirds of all gun deaths are suicides, guns then encourage suicide. No. People are twice as likely to die by suicide in Russia as in the US. They are 76% more likely in South Korea, 35% more likely in Belgium, and 16% more likely in France to die of suicide than in America.
Ironies abound. Perhaps gun control would help eliminate what might be called a “gun culture.” Immigrants bring their culture with them. Yet the Biden administration wants to open the border to people from countries with cultures that tolerate the highest gun violence in the world.
If guns encourage violence, then some of the highest crime rates should be among people who carry guns during their day-to-day activities. There are two non-police groups who do this. There are people who have concealed carry permits. Look it up. Their crime rate is about as close to zero as any human activity will allow. The second group is criminals. Obviously, the use of a gun is dependent upon who carries it.
After 40 years of non-stop anti-gun propaganda, it is understandable that people feel uncomfortable around firearms. But as gun sales indicate, Americans do not want to give up their rights of ownership. So why the constant push to restrict and someday ban guns?
Take your pick, the Constitution either supports gun ownership or it doesn’t. Those who want to ban guns are very pro-constitution in other areas. Even though elections in 32 states rejected same-sex marriage, in 2015, five members of the Supreme Court argued there was a constitutional right for same-sex marriage. Even though four justices couldn’t find that “right,” the debate was over.
Anyone can find the right to own a gun in the Constitution, but in this case, some powerful people don’t care. Other than fear itself, their given rationale appears to be more linked to governmental control than to anything real.