Dennis Clayson: The ironies of gun control

There are some odd inconsistencies with the reasoning of politicians who demand gun control. Their public rationale is simplicity itself; guns should be banned because they can be used to kill people. However, abortions also kill people, and so do drugs. Their counter-argument suggests that any unnecessary death is too many, so irrespective of other causes, lives would be saved without guns. That argument is not “following the science,” and would be more acceptable if those proposing it truly opposed all deaths.

Nevada has some of the highest abortion rates in the nation. There are about 10,000 abortions/year in Nevada. There were 486 gun deaths during the same period, and only 141 of those were homicides.

Some states like Washington use tax money to supply drug paraphernalia and needles to addicts. Which is interesting because a person is 1.5 times more likely to die in Washington by a drug overdose than by a gun. The same person is 2.4 times more likely to die by drugs than by a gun homicide. A Californian is 3.4 times more likely to die by drug overdose than by gun-related homicide.

Yet the anti-gun advocates are generally the same people who propose drug laws that would expand the use of drugs, which expands the number of drug deaths.