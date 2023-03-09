Standing in the showroom of a well-known American wireless network, waiting to be served, I spent a long half hour looking out their window. Across the street was a bus stop near a major shopping center. A young man, obviously in a drugged state, was walking back and forth, shouting, spinning, and waving his arms. A homeless older woman, short and overweight, slowly came by pushing a stolen cart full of everything she owned. Next, a couple walked by. He was stoop-shouldered and thin as a rail. The woman beside him was obese. The bus had the “Out of Service” sign on, but several people still got on and the bus drove away with the sign still lit.

The talk with the wireless employee went nowhere. I had discovered that I had paid his employer over $900 a year for a service I didn’t even know we had and didn’t use. “Sorry,” he said. There was nothing he could do about it, but he did give me a number to call. The call was answered by someone with an accent, who sounded like she was speaking from the bottom of a barrel. I understood nothing she said.

A new study from the Pentagon showed that 77% of young Americans would not qualify for military service due to being overweight, using drugs or having mental and/or physical health problems.

Recent news stated that all the Walmart stores in Portland were going to close. Management’s statement was diplomatic, but they are being robbed blind by shoplifting and security costs. A study found that only one in 48 shoplifters get caught, and only one in 96 are given over to the police. In some places you can shoplift up to $950 and only be charged with a misdemeanor.

An ex-policeman in Chicago stated that he never saw someone with a first misdemeanor go to jail.

My sister-in-law’s credit union keeps its front door permanently locked during business hours. If you want to get in, you stand by the door and someone inside opens it. Once inside, the door locks behind you as you walk by their security guard.

The cost of homelessness last year was estimated to be between $35,000 to $55,000 per year per person. The government claims that a middleclass family median income is about $70,000. The government now spends more on two homeless persons than the average family makes. California spent $4.1 billion on homelessness last year … which, of course, turned the homeless into productive middleclass citizens.

It is a basic law in both economics and psychology that you will get more of what you subsidize. It is a law in politics that people get the government they deserve.

A lot of Americans believe their elected officials must be different from them. To get elected, it helps if you are dead (Tony DeLuca in Pennsylvania), incapacitated (Fetterman), and/or senile (Feinstein, Biden). If the candidate is alive, it helps if they are exotic (Omar and other members of “the quad”).

When Americans aren’t stealing something, they appear to be lazy, indulgent, and stupid.

And what may be worse, we now have a bloated education bureaucracy working overtime to ensure that Americans stay lazy, indulgent, and stupid.

It is good thing we have nuclear weapons, or we would be overrun by countries like Mexico, where people still work and families still care. Oh… wait.