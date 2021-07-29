Dennis Clayson: The logical bind of Critical Race Theory

Why should identifying anyone as a “racist” have any power? This word once had a generally agreed upon definition. Surprisingly, the term was not uniformly viewed as negative. Eugenic followers would think themselves as being unscientific if they believed in the equality of races. It was considered a scientific fact, and we all know how important it is to follow the science. Besides, it was all for the better good.

Eugenic doctrine stated that it was positive to arrange reproduction so as to increase the occurrence of desired heritable characteristics. It was only the defeat of Nazism that put the doctrine into its deserved negative focus.

The word “racist” has been weaponized by a political movement, but how is that possible? To have an effect, it must be seen as uniformly negative. Calling others racist must be judged by the target as being negative, somewhat like calling a believer a sinner. A true believer does not want anything to do with sin, and wants to avoid it in any of its manifestations. A callused sinner, on the other hand, probably feels the concept of “sin” is not relevant. Calling this person a sinner would be met with a shrug and an emphatic “so what?” So it is with being called a racist.