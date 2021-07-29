 Skip to main content
Dennis Clayson: The logical bind of Critical Race Theory
Dennis Clayson: The logical bind of Critical Race Theory

Why should identifying anyone as a “racist” have any power? This word once had a generally agreed upon definition. Surprisingly, the term was not uniformly viewed as negative. Eugenic followers would think themselves as being unscientific if they believed in the equality of races. It was considered a scientific fact, and we all know how important it is to follow the science. Besides, it was all for the better good.

Eugenic doctrine stated that it was positive to arrange reproduction so as to increase the occurrence of desired heritable characteristics. It was only the defeat of Nazism that put the doctrine into its deserved negative focus.

The word “racist” has been weaponized by a political movement, but how is that possible? To have an effect, it must be seen as uniformly negative. Calling others racist must be judged by the target as being negative, somewhat like calling a believer a sinner. A true believer does not want anything to do with sin, and wants to avoid it in any of its manifestations. A callused sinner, on the other hand, probably feels the concept of “sin” is not relevant. Calling this person a sinner would be met with a shrug and an emphatic “so what?” So it is with being called a racist.

Suggesting, as Critical Race Theory (CRT) does, that an entire race is racist can only have utility if that race is NOT racist, or is trying very hard not to be. Subliminal racism may exist, but, unless we become Freudians, the very fact that whites have reacted overwhelmingly to charges they are racist has had its effect, not because they are truly racist, but because they reject racism.

A true racist society would laugh at such charges, especially when coming from groups that would benefit by making the charge. The very reason that CRT has gained traction, especially among intellectuals, is precisely because almost all people in America abhor racism.

The second part of this racial zeitgeist has resulted from an unquestioned adherence to an ideology.

Because of our Euro-centric background, and a very narrow view of history, leftist ideology identified race with victim status. That is arguably acceptable, but when combined with other aspects of the same ideology, it creates a toxic brew. Victims cannot be held responsible for their own victimhood. Consequently, any inequality that exists between classes (in this case races) must be the result of actions of the non-victim classes. The non-victim class, in this case, must also be defined racially. The ideology allows for no other option. Hence, irrespective of any other reality, there must be systemic racism, maintained by white privilege.

This is reinforced by another aspect of the ideology, which has been called “a hatred of one’s own.” The ideology praises all religions except its own cultural faith. Hilary Clinton stated that it takes a “village” to raise a child, not a “town.”

That the resultant worldview does not match reality cannot be accepted without jettisoning parts of the ideology. The true believers must now condemn their own society in order to stay faithful.

The ideological faithful who created CRT have worked themselves into an illogical and dangerous cul-de-sac.

Dennis Clayson
