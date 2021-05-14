Dennis Clayson: The media, full of wrong solutions to wrong problems

Long ago, I had a subscription to Time magazine. We were pretty much on the same wavelength. However, I first realized that our viewpoints were drifting apart when I found their movie reviews to be increasingly problematic. If they loved a movie, I almost always disliked it.
After several decades of abstinence, I found myself looking at their newest edition. Like so much of today’s media, the modern magazine could be characterized as bizarre. Let me count the ways.
The first article was titled, “A wave of new bills threaten trans youth.” I was then informed that Biden’s presidency was in fact “a service presidency.” This was followed by another headline, “Educated girls will turn the world green.”
In the Nation section, I found that “Conspiracy theorists are winning local elections. Communities are struggling to fight back.” It appears that “dozens” of QAnon linked candidates are being elected onto school boards. Time evidently believes in the conspiracy theory that believes there is a conspiracy theory.
So there we have it, transgender bias, global warming, education, and a savior in the White House, who is much needed because lots of fighting needs to be done.
The main issue was “climate is everything … how we plan, build, educate, legislate, move, create … the shared ingredient is addressing climate change.” Yes, that is a direct quote. It makes no sense whatsoever, but it does sound like a banner on a wall in the old USSR. However, there are problems. Evidently, there is something more important than climate. It appears there is “a crisis in leadership … women’s voices need to be at the center of climate discussions.” Why? Because “patriarchy, spotlighted by the pandemic, is bad for inclusive climate leadership.”
We are all going to die from climate change, but wait, there are too many old, white guys in leadership and that is just not “inclusive.”
The next article was the mandatory story out of Africa highlighting climate change suffering, complete with the now mandatory picture of a noble African standing tall and looking off into the distance.
More climate change pieces informed us that, “Learning to dismantle rigid forms of individuality will deliver us back to the world.” And, “The water and air must have lives that are not centered on our own.” OK, maybe a bit weird if you believe in science, but no one at Time seemed to notice that humans should lose individuality to save the planet, but the planet will only be saved when water and air gain individuality.
In the arts section, we learn, “The year the Oscars came down to earth.” Very few people cared about the Oscars enough to watch the Oscars, but an industry dependent upon people wanting to watch what it produces has evidently found a higher calling.
Finally, hidden away was an essay about the death of Prince Philip complete with a picture showing him and Queen Elizabeth riding in a completely open coach in 1959 Canada. There are at least 10,000 people in the stands above them, all of whom walked in without being checked for a gun or a bomb. Time appeared to be oblivious to the irony.
Dennis Clayson is an Elko County native and retired professor of business.