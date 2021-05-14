Dennis Clayson: The media, full of wrong solutions to wrong problems

Long ago, I had a subscription to Time magazine. We were pretty much on the same wavelength. However, I first realized that our viewpoints were drifting apart when I found their movie reviews to be increasingly problematic. If they loved a movie, I almost always disliked it.

After several decades of abstinence, I found myself looking at their newest edition. Like so much of today’s media, the modern magazine could be characterized as bizarre. Let me count the ways.

The first article was titled, “A wave of new bills threaten trans youth.” I was then informed that Biden’s presidency was in fact “a service presidency.” This was followed by another headline, “Educated girls will turn the world green.”

In the Nation section, I found that “Conspiracy theorists are winning local elections. Communities are struggling to fight back.” It appears that “dozens” of QAnon linked candidates are being elected onto school boards. Time evidently believes in the conspiracy theory that believes there is a conspiracy theory.

So there we have it, transgender bias, global warming, education, and a savior in the White House, who is much needed because lots of fighting needs to be done.