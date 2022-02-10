Dennis Clayson: The need for cultural isolation

If there is one thing liberals are sure of, it is that they are smart. They are also compassionate. Both terms are relative, so they must be compared to something. In this case, the comparison comes from a dichotomous self-evaluation. Liberals are smart. Those who disagree with liberals are not smart. Liberals are compassionate, those who disagree with their policies are not compassionate.

To maintain this self-assessment, it is necessary to reside within a cultural sphere occupied with only those who have the same opinions, a reflective “world view.” This sometimes calls for censorship along with a certain degree of social isolation.

When the self becomes the standard by which all else is judged, it becomes increasingly likely that inconsistencies and lapses of logic will be displayed, which remain unnoticed by those within the same world view. This was manifested clearly in a letter I recently received outlining reasons why I should subscribe to a socialist-leaning publication.

The letter suggested I needed to read the publication because we live in “… daunting times.” “Donald Trump is out of office, but is far from gone.” The Republican Party is more “extreme” than ever and the Democrats are “struggling” to unite and give Americans what they voted for in 2020. “Extremists” are using the courts to “end abortion rights,” while big businesses are funding “a war” of voting rights. One would have to live in cultural isolation to buy into this world view.

Americans did not vote for the implementation of a socialist paradise in 2020, a fact that will become very obvious in November of 2022.

After five continuous years of 93% negative reporting of Trump, the people put him out of office by voting for a candidate who was purposely chosen to represent nothing more than not being Trump.

If “extremists” want to pull back on abortion “rights,” then the majority of Americans are “extremists.” To see the majority in this light suggests cultural isolation, or purposeful propaganda.

The “war” on voting “rights” is particularly enlightening. What “war” are we talking about? The “right” to (as they used to say in Chicago) vote early, and vote often, or is it the “war” against voters by simply asking citizens to identify themselves in the same country that required me to show an ID to pick up a package at the post office, or to show my vaccination card to get into a movie?

The editor of the magazine went on to quote Greta Thunberg on the need to take action on global warming. Evidently, she is an expert because she is an activist, and “… the activists who are taking action” are “fighting” for something called “the future.”

We, the editor continues, need new progressive leaders to use “government power” to help “… working and poor people.” The irony here is that modern progressives despise working class people, especially if they are white.

The cultural isolation of the progressives allowed them to claim for decades that one-in-five American children were hungry. The claim was so outrageous they changed their language from “hungry” to “food insecure.”

The claim was based on government-funded research that purposely lied to justify political action. It was accepted because, ironically, those inside the culture didn’t know anyone who was “hungry.”

When their world view didn’t match reality, progressives rejected the real world.

