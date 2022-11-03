Dennis Clayson: The news as politics

A disturbing trend lately has news sources identifying in their reports what is true and what is false without any references or evidence. The reporters seem to be afraid their listeners or readers may get a “false” impression from the “news” if they are not told what to think of it. Apparently, the job of a reporter and that of an editorialist have merged so that who, what, where, and when has all become a bit murky.

An illustrative case in point occurred last week. A person identified as David DePape somehow gained access to Nancy Pelosi’s home and had a scuffle with her 82-year-old husband, allegedly hitting him with a hammer.

An “investigator” writing for CNN Politics (all within hours of the break in) managed to identify DePape’s many lapses from sound judgement.

Last year, he (DePape) posted links on his Facebook page to multiple videos “… falsely alleging that the 2020 election was stolen.” Further, he was “… falsely indicating that [George] Floyd died of a drug overdose” rather than at the hands of former Minneapolis Police Officers.

Further, DePape posted “… transphobic images,” and links to websites “… claiming Covid-19 vaccines were deadly.” He also posted links suggesting the January 6th investigation was a “Democratic Farce.”

And if this was not enough, he posted references to a “Great Reset,” described by the CNN “investigator as a “sprawling conspiracy theory.” And as the final icing on the cake, “… he complained politicians” were trying to win votes by “… offering you bribes in exchange for your further enslavement.”

Oh, the horror!

Keep in mind this was supposedly determined by an “investigative” reporter within hours of the actual event. This was not an editorial. Nowhere were we told who or on what grounds something was false, or phobic, or a conspiracy. The writer never claimed to be a psychiatrist, or a medical researcher, or a forensic specialist, nor did he quote or reference any of these. He just, with authority, told us that something was “false,” or “phobic,” or a “sprawling” conspiracy.

So, DePape may be a nut-case. The probability is pretty high that normal people don’t go around trying to hit people with a hammer, but why does the reporter think he needs to patiently explain to the reader what is true and false and what is a “sprawling” conspiracy theory and what is just a kitchen variety white-bread conspiracy theory?

One would think a CNN reporter could be a bit more precise given that publications like the Washington Post keep careful track of lies and misleading claims of … apparently, only of people they don’t like.

As of January 2021, the Post had tabulated exactly 30,573 “false and misleading claims” made by Trump while in office, complete with graphs and charts. No. This isn’t satire. Trump wasn’t guilty of 30,572 lies, it was 30,573.

Here is the bottom line: The assault of Pelosi’s husband happened within two weeks of an election in which his wife and her party need to win. The CNN “investigative” reporter wasn’t really telling us what is false and what is true. He might have not really cared that much. He was telling us who to vote for.